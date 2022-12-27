ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB world reacts to exciting Ed Reed news

By Sean Keeley
 3 days ago
Ed Reed is best known for his time with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens where he won a Super Bowl and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. However, he’s also the latest former player to parlay his on-field success into a role on the sidelines. And now he’s going to be a head coach for a notable historically black school (HBCU).

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy broke the news that Reed is going to be the new head football coach at Bethune-Cookman.

The school made an official announcement soon after, saying “Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.”

Reed isn’t new to the coaching game. In 2016, he was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills . In 2020, he was hired by Miami as the football team’s chief of staff, an advisory role under head coach Manny Diaz, a role he remained in under Mario Cristobal.

It’s a pretty fascinating time for former players getting a chance to prove themselves as head coaches, from Deion Sanders to Jeff Saturday to Trent Dilfer . And there are plenty of strong reactions to the news that Reed is getting a prime gig.

“Cannot wait for head coach Ed Reed,” said Brian Floyd .

“I’m here for this,” said 247’s Andrew Ivins .

“He’s been on the interview circuit for a few years now, glad to see him get an opportunity,” said Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt. “Coach Sims left a pretty good foundation to built upon.”

The Comeback

The Comeback

