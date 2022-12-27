Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking
EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
Local Ashley Furniture HomeStore donates ten beds to Crossroads Mission Family Shelter
The Yuma community coming together, for a good cause once again, helping local families in need. The post Local Ashley Furniture HomeStore donates ten beds to Crossroads Mission Family Shelter appeared first on KYMA.
New dog park in El Centro
The City of El Centro is having a new dog park with donors Phil and Elise Heald donating $500,000. The post New dog park in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants
You can watch the special meeting live below: (Scheduled to start at 5:30 PM) The city of Calexico is holding a special meeting just hours after declaring a local emergency due to the influx of immigrants. Calexico is located about two hours south of the Coachella Valley. It is the border town to Mexicali. The The post Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s year in review
The year 2022 brought us stories that made us smile, some made us sad and others made us love a sport. Today we relive those stories one more time. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Imperial County’s year in review appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7
Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
IID to launch Residential Weatherization Program in 2023
The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced Tuesday that the Residential Weatherization Program will launch in 2023. The post IID to launch Residential Weatherization Program in 2023 appeared first on KYMA.
Big fire across the border destroys businesses
A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico. The post Big fire across the border destroys businesses appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
“Once a Criminal, always a Criminal,” Bo Seibel says goodbye to Yuma High
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - "Once a criminal, always a criminal" is a common phrase amongst many inside the Yuma community - and it doesn't stop with the Yuma football program, or their beloved former coach Bo Seibel. Seibel still reciting those words almost 2,000 miles away near Appleton, Wisconsin,...
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Seibel’s goodbye to Yuma, the world reacts to Pelé’s death
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the Yuma football program says goodbye to head coach Bo Seibel, the world of sports leaders and beyond expressed their feelings following the passing of a legend. Bo Seibel landed in Yuma to help with wrestling, but ended up stepping into the football program...
holtvilletribune.com
Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident
CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
Christmas eve attempted murder
In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
Two passengers in a car loses control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday. The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
