Calexico, CA

calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking

EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants

You can watch the special meeting live below: (Scheduled to start at 5:30 PM) The city of Calexico is holding a special meeting just hours after declaring a local emergency due to the influx of immigrants. Calexico is located about two hours south of the Coachella Valley. It is the border town to Mexicali. The The post Watch Live: Calexico hosts special meeting after declaring emergency due to influx of immigrants appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7

Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

“Once a Criminal, always a Criminal,” Bo Seibel says goodbye to Yuma High

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - "Once a criminal, always a criminal" is a common phrase amongst many inside the Yuma community - and it doesn't stop with the Yuma football program, or their beloved former coach Bo Seibel. Seibel still reciting those words almost 2,000 miles away near Appleton, Wisconsin,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident

CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

