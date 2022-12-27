ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Washington County, VA Govt. Center damaged after water lines rupture

By Chad Bricks, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Government Center in Abingdon is undergoing serious repairs and cleanup after the recent winter storm led to significant damage.

News Channel 11 was granted access inside the building Tuesday after water lines ruptured during the arctic blast.

    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
    Photo: WJHL
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough

County officials reported damage to both the first and second floors.

“By the time crews got here and the water off, we had over a foot of water in this room where the burst occurred,” said Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker. “And of course, water always goes to the lowest point, and it went down.”

The government center will remain closed until at least Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

