Spriggs Appeal Denied

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied the appeal request of a McConnellsburg man who was convicted for his involvement in a fatal shooting at Johnstown’s Solomon Homes in 2015. On Tuesday, the court denied the request that was filed in July on behalf of Stanley Spriggs, now age 66.
abc27.com

Two Mifflin County men charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole. The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report. Nikole suffered gunshot wounds...
wdadradio.com

THREE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT DUE IN COURT TODAY

As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.
YAHOO!

Officials: Criminal charge dropped after victim refuses to testify

Dec. 28—WINDBER — A criminal charge against a Windber man accused of assaulting a woman outside a restaurant was withdrawn on Wednesday after the woman failed to appear in court to testify, authorities said. Windber Borough police charged Benjamin Louis Blocher, 45, of the 2100 block of Graham...
WGAL

Cumberland County man charged with killing wife

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve. The district attorney said Christopher Colbert, 39, is accused of fatally shooting Tamara Colbert inside a home in the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Lane in Hampden Township. Police went to the...
abc27.com

Enola husband charged for wife’s Christmas Eve shooting death

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been charged for the Christmas Eve shooting death of his wife. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Colbert has been charged with criminal homicide after his wife Tamara was found deceased with a gunshot wound to her head.
Tribune-Review

Man charged with selling fentanyl, crack to informant during drug sting faces felony charges

Lower Burrell police accused a man of being a drug dealer after, they say, he sold crack cocaine to an informant during an undercover investigation. Luther Lewis Boyd, 41, of Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Hill District was charged with four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with two counts of drug possession and a count of tampering with evidence.
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
YAHOO!

Cumberland man arrested in alleged home invasion

Dec. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday following his arrest Thursday morning for an alleged home invasion of a Davidson Street residence. Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 25, was charged with home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the 8 a.m. incident in the 200 block.
WJAC TV

Police: Williamsburg man admits to attempting to molest family member

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Martinsburg Police Department say a Williamsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to molesting a family member. According to the affidavit, police say the investigation began in October after William Newswanger, now age 25, reportedly called 911 to "turn himself in."
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH

State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
Shore News Network

Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland

Police in Cumberland City have announced the arrest of two female teen suspects for a violent home invasion two days before Christmas. According to police, Lazaya Christine Lee, 19, and Makenna Grace Williams, 19, both of Cumberland, were arrested on active arrests warrants issued by the Allegany County District Court for an incident that occurred on December 23 at a residence in the 100 block of Park St in Frostburg. “During that incident, it is alleged that Lee and Williams broke into the residence. During the break-in, two victims inside the home were injured after being attacked by an edged The post Two female teens charged for violent home invasion in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!

Cumberland man arrested in assault incident

Dec. 27—CUMBERLAND — A city man was taken into custody Monday when arriving officers in the 700 block of Gateway Terrace observed a victim being thrown to the ground, according to Cumberland Police. Travis Maurice Peck, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment and robbery before he...
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
