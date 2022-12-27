Read full article on original website
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
State Legislators Introduce Bill To End Traffic Citation Quotas
State legislators are working to keep Oklahomans from unnecessary headaches on the road with a new bill. Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow says Senate Bill 82 would prohibit law enforcement from requiring officers, justices or judges from fulfilling traffic citation quotas. It would also aim to ban the use of red light cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights.
OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend
OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
