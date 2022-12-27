ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Water line break in Martin Co. empties water supply, prompts boil water advisory

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
 3 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A major water line break in Martin County means a boil water advisory for more than 3,400 customers.

The boil water advisory was issued for all of Martin County at 6 p.m. Monday due to a deep freeze, according to Martin County Water and Sanitation District.

Craig Miller with Alliance Water Resources told FOX 56 that a 14-inch wide main water line leaving the county’s water plant broke. Miller said the county’s water supply was emptied by the time repairs were made.

“It probably lost about 300,000 gallons of water in a very short amount of time, and that pretty much crippled us for the time being, but fortunately, my staff was able to get that repair made in about an hour and a half,” said Miller.

He said the repairs did allow them to also find other leaks in the system.

Miller expects the advisory to be lifted in a few days once proper tests are complete.

Camille Hantla contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

