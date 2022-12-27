Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.

Douglass R. McGathy (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Douglass McGathy, 33, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder on Thursday, Dec. 22.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), in August of 2021, deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in the 5600 block of S 143rd St E.

Upon arrival, deputies reported finding Kelly Joe Ralph, McGathy’s uncle, in the driveway with multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between the two over a gun deal.

Ralph was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

McGathy was initially charged on Sep. 3, 2021 , with second-degree murder, two counts of domestic battery and criminal property damage.

McGathy is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

