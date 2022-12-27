Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
New Charges Filed Against Albany Man After December 12th Police Chase
(KNSI) – Samuel Zechariah Butler of Albany is now facing additional felony charges from an incident earlier this month that spanned several cities and townships in the St. Cloud area. The most serious involves fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and causing someone’s death. According to the...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s): Jake Nelson Sable, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.; Terry David Gabrelcik, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI; Kayla Ann Marie Daily, 27 of No Permanent Address for MSD Trespassing and MSD Shoplifting; Angelina Rose Boehm, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle; Charles Kenneth Ashley, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault; Arthur Richard Jones, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
myklgr.com
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
KIMT
Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Man Sentenced for St. Cloud Gas Station Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man who was found guilty after a shootout at a St. Cloud gas station has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A Stearns county jury found, 33-year-old Justin Hudak of St. Cloud, guilty of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting in August. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in the county jail.
kmrskkok.com
After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
YAHOO!
Minnesota man pleads guilty to third-degree murder for overdose death of his fiancee.
Dec. 28—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A St. Hilaire, Minnesota, man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the drug overdose death of his fiancee. Anthony Joseph Drury, 31, was charged with third-degree murder and fourth-degree drug sale last December. Drury originally pleaded not guilty to both charges, but...
YAHOO!
Police: Woman found not breathing at home in Medina dies; man arrested
The death of a woman Thursday soon after being found not breathing at a home in Medina has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder, officials said. Officers arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle on a report of a woman being in a vehicle crash, police said.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
YAHOO!
Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff
Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff. Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court. Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St....
knsiradio.com
Foley Police Looking For Missing Woman
(KNSI) – Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing woman last seen in Foley. According to police, Amber Sieling is unaccounted for since leaving a residence in Foley on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is known to frequent Kwik Trips and Casey’s stores in the St Cloud area. Police had no other details to release at this time.
Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina
A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning. According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
