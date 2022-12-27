Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
94.3 Jack FM
Little Chute Fire Chief Retires
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
94.3 Jack FM
Greater Green Bay YMCA Offering Incentives for Joining in Early January
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — 2023 is fast approaching, and people across the nation are starting to make their New Year’s resolutions for staying healthy. Marcia Sengstock, Branch Director of Green Bay’s Westside YMCA says the Greater Green Bay YMCA is offering a $0 joining fee and 3 months of free styku scans for anyone who signs up for a membership January 1-6. “We purchased styku’s in this past year,” said Sengstock. “It’s a 3D imaging body scanner. It’ll show you how much body fat you have, how much lean mass you have, your bone density, and any chronic disease concerns you may have.”
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
94.3 Jack FM
Person Dies in Sheboygan Porch Fire that Spread to Home
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A person died after a porch fire spread into a Sheboygan home. Crews were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully engulfed and spreading to the home. Crews were also told residents may still be inside the home.
Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
94.3 Jack FM
Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
94.3 Jack FM
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Door County Pulse
Door County New Year’s Events
It’s time to put a bow on 2022 and look forward to 2023!. Sister Bay will be the place to be Saturday night. If weather allows, the Teresa K. Hilander Community Ice Rink will be open for skating, with bonfires, concessions and fun at the rink, plus a big fireworks display at 8 pm.
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 historic hotel retlaw evacuated following fire sprinkler malfunction
The Retlaw Hotel in downtown Fond du Lac was evacuated after fire sprinklers inadvertently activated Tuesday night on the main floor of the hotel. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fire sprinklers were activated in the hotel’s mechanical room on the main floor next to the kitchen. “Our main concern was the sprinkler head was directly above the main electrical panel and some subpanels,” Roberts told WFDL news. “When crews were in this room they noted that one of the panels started smoking due to the water making contact with the electrical component.” Roberts says investigators aren’t sure why the sprinklers activated. “We’ve had several other occurences in the city in recent days due to the cold weather causing activation and malfunction of sprinkler systems. Not certain if that is related to this case.” Roberts says the hotel is closed until the problem is fixed.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
94.3 Jack FM
Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy Going into 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. “Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings...
wiproud.com
Christmas fire destroys Wisconsin family’s home
SEYMOUR Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A home in the town of Seymour is a complete loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Township Fire, with assistance from the Eau Claire Fire Department, responded to the home on Tower Drive Saturday afternoon. A passerby called in the fire, and no one...
