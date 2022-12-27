I-84 eastbound reopens from Troutdale to Bonneville after fatal crash

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are back open after a fatal crash shut down the roadway from Troutdale to Eagle Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to find an alternative route or to delay their travel as a result of the crash, which officials said is at milepost 41.

I-84 was closed from milepost 17 through milepost 40 as a result of the crash, according to ODOT.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

