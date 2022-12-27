I-84 eastbound reopens from Troutdale to Bonneville after fatal crash
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are back open after a fatal crash shut down the roadway from Troutdale to Eagle Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to find an alternative route or to delay their travel as a result of the crash, which officials said is at milepost 41.PHOTOS: Storm downs trees, floods roads around Portland metro and across Oregon
I-84 was closed from milepost 17 through milepost 40 as a result of the crash, according to ODOT.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.
