ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Board of Elections stalemate, downtown improvements, Chamber move, Farmers Market conflict, celebrating Macon’s 200 years

MACON, Ga. — 16) Board of Elections in stalemate with county over supervisor selection. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections enters 2023 without a permanent elections supervisor in place and a lawsuit pending against Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners over the selection process. Last January, Jeanetta Watson tendered...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy