'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend. The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out...
School enrollment, building boom, road safety, delayed response times and Eisenhower improvements
Bibb County Schools marked a 5-year high for enrollment with 21,392 students in October, an uptick the district welcomed but did not anticipate. Enrollment has been declining for years in most public school districts nationwide. The number of students at each school directly affects how much money school districts receive...
Monroe County handing out water to those affected in latest outage
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For residents in North Monroe County who have been affected by the ongoing county water shortage, bottled water will be available at a local fire station on Thursday night. The High Falls Fire Station located at 3901 High Falls Road will have water starting at...
MWA probes, school planning, going green, new affordable housing and riverfront development plans
MACON, Ga. — 11) MWA allegations of misconduct linger into new year. The Macon Water Authority enters 2023 with a certain degree of uncertainty with the lingering outcome of two separate investigations. In late October, MWA Chairman Sam Hart called District Attorney Anita Howard into alleged board misconduct and...
Jones County Water Department still working to fix water issues
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews across Middle Georgia are still suffering from water shortages due to the frigid temperatures last weekend. In Jones County, crews are still working to fix the issues. Jones County Administrator Jason Rizner says there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel after...
The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK,...
Bicentennial kickoff, $25 million loft project, school sensory rooms, downtown parking changes and new MWA leadership
MACON, Ga. — 1) ‘Macon 200 shines a light on our journey’. In early 2023 on a date still to be announced, the Macon community is invited to gather in Rosa Parks Square for the Grand Kickoff of the Bicentennial Celebration 2023. The event will feature the premiere...
Baldwin County suffers water shortages due to water main breaks from cold temperatures
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The City of Milledgeville provided an update to residents Tuesday night:. “Many of the system water main failures that were located throughout the holiday, when the weather did not allow for repair, have been repaired. We continue to have repairs to make and anticipate we will find other failures, which need repairing before this event is over. These repairs, as well as continued isolation of a section of the water system, has allowed the system to continue to pressurize today, as tanks continued to fill. Many customers will find they have some water, but it will take a few more days for the system to recover and full restoration to be reached. With this being the case, please continue to conserve water for the next few days as the system continues to recover.
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
2023 Preview – Part 2: School enrollment, building boom, road safety, more
The Macon Newsroom has compiled 20 things to look for in 2023 in a 4-part series that will be published this week. Bibb County Schools marked a 5-year high for enrollment with 21,392 students in October, an uptick the district welcomed but did not anticipate. Enrollment has been declining for...
Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia. North Monroe County Water System. They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the next...
Vineville Christian Towers flooded due to busted pipes from cold weather
MACON, Ga. — According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Bibb County Fire Department, the Vineville Christian Towers on 2394 Vineville Avenue have flooded. A call came in at 3:45 p.m. about the towers, and at the scene they found pipes exposed on the ninth floor due to maintenance work.
Board of Elections stalemate, downtown improvements, Chamber move, Farmers Market conflict, celebrating Macon’s 200 years
MACON, Ga. — 16) Board of Elections in stalemate with county over supervisor selection. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections enters 2023 without a permanent elections supervisor in place and a lawsuit pending against Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners over the selection process. Last January, Jeanetta Watson tendered...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Industrial Authority welcomes a half-billion in new investments in its 60th year
MACON, Ga. — When the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority and its partners toasted the success of 2022, they let the cocktail coasters tell the story. Imprinted on the promotional circles of cork were accomplishments such as “660 jobs created in 2022,” and “61 years of #MaconOpportunities.”
Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
