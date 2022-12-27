Read full article on original website
News On 6
REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners
A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
news9.com
Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa
Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
News On 6
Watch: Local Rapper Discusses Starting A Music Studio & Record Label For Students At McLain High School
Students at Tulsa's McLain High School are learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be in the music industry. Local rapper, Steph Simon, helped create a music studio and record label at the school called Tulsa McLain Records. Steph and one of his students, Jeremy Adams, joined...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
sillyamerica.com
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
tulsapeople.com
What works: Zen and the Art of Whatever Works is a secular addiction recovery program
We are the misfits. The cast out. We are the ones who do not fit in the traditional molds of addiction recovery. Those are the first few lines of the mission statement for Zen and the Art of Whatever Works, a secular addiction recovery program, typically read at the beginning of every meeting. The program is based in mindfulness, with a harm reduction outlook, explains Lane Hicks, who co-founded Zen Recovery with Spike Shavor in December 2021.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsans, out-of-state travelers navigate Southwest meltdown at local airport
When Karen Caprioli’s flight to San Diego was canceled on Christmas Eve, the number Southwest Airlines gave her to get another flight kept her on hold past midnight and kept hanging up on her. So instead of staying on hold, she went to the airport. If she hadn’t gone,...
KTUL
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
WAFB.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
tulsapeople.com
‘The perfect fit’: Former TU costume shop manager finds new home for 50,000-piece collection
Some artistic legacies live on in the realm of the intangible. Think about the teachers whose gifts keep influencing the work of their students, or a performer who made such a mark on a role that future interpreters can’t help but stay in conversation with it as they craft their own versions.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tulsa, OK’s Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped with Recycling AI Robots, Takes on Its First Holiday Rush After 2021 Fire
This Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility processing holiday recyclables. The facility was closed for several months after a April 2021 fire, left it inoperable. The facility has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March. The State’s first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, making it Oklahoma’s most technologically advanced recycling facility. The Murph 2.0 is ready to process the increased volume of holiday recyclables Tulsans place in their recycle cart.
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
iheart.com
Majority Of Southwest Flights Canceled In Oklahoma
The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare is continuing today in Oklahoma. 77% of Southwest flights are canceled at the Will Rogers World Airport, and 68% have been canceled at Tulsa International. The headache is not expected to subside anytime soon, with tickets unavailable for many domestic flights through the end of the year. The U.S. Department of Transportation says the airline's cancellations are "unacceptable," and are planning an investigation.
