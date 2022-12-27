ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa

Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

What works: Zen and the Art of Whatever Works is a secular addiction recovery program

We are the misfits. The cast out. We are the ones who do not fit in the traditional molds of addiction recovery. Those are the first few lines of the mission statement for Zen and the Art of Whatever Works, a secular addiction recovery program, typically read at the beginning of every meeting. The program is based in mindfulness, with a harm reduction outlook, explains Lane Hicks, who co-founded Zen Recovery with Spike Shavor in December 2021.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Tulsa, OK’s Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped with Recycling AI Robots, Takes on Its First Holiday Rush After 2021 Fire

This Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility processing holiday recyclables. The facility was closed for several months after a April 2021 fire, left it inoperable. The facility has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March. The State’s first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, making it Oklahoma’s most technologically advanced recycling facility. The Murph 2.0 is ready to process the increased volume of holiday recyclables Tulsans place in their recycle cart.
TULSA, OK
iheart.com

Majority Of Southwest Flights Canceled In Oklahoma

The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare is continuing today in Oklahoma. 77% of Southwest flights are canceled at the Will Rogers World Airport, and 68% have been canceled at Tulsa International. The headache is not expected to subside anytime soon, with tickets unavailable for many domestic flights through the end of the year. The U.S. Department of Transportation says the airline's cancellations are "unacceptable," and are planning an investigation.
OKLAHOMA STATE

