Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Travel Frustrations Continue At Tulsa International Airport

The travel frustrations continue across the country and in Tulsa on Thursday morning as people deal with cancellations and delays. For another day, every single Southwest Airlines flight except one has already been canceled at Tulsa International Airport. On Wednesday, 2,400 flights were canceled across the country by Southwest alone.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Southwest Airlines Resumes Normal Operations After Week Of Delays, Cancellations

After a week of travel nightmares across the country, Southwest Airlines says it plans to resume normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled thousands of flights each day this week after the airline was overwhelmed by a winter storm. Southwest canceled about two-thirds of its flights on Thursday, including all flights...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore

Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard. Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa

Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend

OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa Police then...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display

Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary

Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire. Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police

A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta

An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
COWETA, OK
news9.com

New Grocery And Farmers Market Opening In Coweta

Downtown Coweta will soon have a new business that is a half grocery store and half farmers market. The owners of Pure and Simple Market said they want to connect shoppers directly to their food source. News On 6 got a sneak peek of the market before it opens January...
COWETA, OK

