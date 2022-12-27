Read full article on original website
news9.com
Travel Frustrations Continue At Tulsa International Airport
The travel frustrations continue across the country and in Tulsa on Thursday morning as people deal with cancellations and delays. For another day, every single Southwest Airlines flight except one has already been canceled at Tulsa International Airport. On Wednesday, 2,400 flights were canceled across the country by Southwest alone.
news9.com
Southwest Airlines Resumes Normal Operations After Week Of Delays, Cancellations
After a week of travel nightmares across the country, Southwest Airlines says it plans to resume normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled thousands of flights each day this week after the airline was overwhelmed by a winter storm. Southwest canceled about two-thirds of its flights on Thursday, including all flights...
news9.com
Southwest Airlines Employee Talks About Experience With Airline's System
We've seen reports from all over the country of both stranded Southwest Airlines passengers and crews. The union for the flight attendants said many of them haven't known where their next trip was going to be or if they were going to get a hotel. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers...
news9.com
Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore
Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard. Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what...
news9.com
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
news9.com
Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa
Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
news9.com
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
news9.com
OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend
OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
news9.com
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
news9.com
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa Police then...
news9.com
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
news9.com
Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For Second Time
The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said it's doing everything it can to save a hurt bald eagle. The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away. The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was first rescued from a creek in Nowata.
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary
Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire. Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500...
news9.com
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
news9.com
Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit
A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend. She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away. Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a...
news9.com
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta
An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
news9.com
New Grocery And Farmers Market Opening In Coweta
Downtown Coweta will soon have a new business that is a half grocery store and half farmers market. The owners of Pure and Simple Market said they want to connect shoppers directly to their food source. News On 6 got a sneak peek of the market before it opens January...
news9.com
Bartlesville Police Receive New Ballistic Shields From Stand First Foundation
School Resource Officers in Bartlesville will be better prepared in a life-threatening situation thanks to the donation of new ballistic shields. Kevin Lynch is from Bartlesville and has made it a priority to give back to his community. "I went to school here, my kids go to school in the...
