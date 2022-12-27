Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. January 1, 2023 at Pt. Defiance Marina Public Boat Launch. 11:30 am Cub Plunge (ages 10 and younger) Kick off the new year by plunging into Puget Sound! Costumes are welcome but not required. Shoes/foot protection highly recommended. For the safety of participants, life jackets will be available, and lifeguards will be stationed on the docks.Parking is located at Point Defiance Marina Boat Launch. Sign up online in advance. In-person registration begins at the event at 10 am.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO