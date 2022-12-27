ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kirklandreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Polar Bear Plunge

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. January 1, 2023 at Pt. Defiance Marina Public Boat Launch. 11:30 am Cub Plunge (ages 10 and younger) Kick off the new year by plunging into Puget Sound! Costumes are welcome but not required. Shoes/foot protection highly recommended. For the safety of participants, life jackets will be available, and lifeguards will be stationed on the docks.Parking is located at Point Defiance Marina Boat Launch. Sign up online in advance. In-person registration begins at the event at 10 am.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager December 30 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 30 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Fitness and Personal Training at Community Centers

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Sign up for personal training at the front desk at any community center. Meet the trainers and learn more about fitness at each center:. Choose a schedule to find out how you can put fitness and fun into your day. Fitness classes are free for community...
TACOMA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup City Council Special Meeting, Jan. 5

City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup City Council will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This meeting will include discussion on the upcoming State of Washington legislative session and provide an opportunity for the city council to meet and speak with the city’s legislative delegation. This meeting will be conducted at the Puyallup City Hall, 5th Floor, in the City Council Chambers, 333 So Meridian, Puyallup, Washington.
PUYALLUP, WA
Eater

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy