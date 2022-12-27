Read full article on original website
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Sunday
With the new year comes new changes to the law. And in Tacoma, the plane is to save lives by dropping speed limits.
The Suburban Times
Polar Bear Plunge
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. January 1, 2023 at Pt. Defiance Marina Public Boat Launch. 11:30 am Cub Plunge (ages 10 and younger) Kick off the new year by plunging into Puget Sound! Costumes are welcome but not required. Shoes/foot protection highly recommended. For the safety of participants, life jackets will be available, and lifeguards will be stationed on the docks.Parking is located at Point Defiance Marina Boat Launch. Sign up online in advance. In-person registration begins at the event at 10 am.
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager December 30 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 30 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Rain causes local flooding
In addition to these photos of local flooding, the City of Mountlake Terrace shared via Twitter this drone footage of flooding at Lake Ballinger:
The Suburban Times
Metro Parks Fitness and Personal Training at Community Centers
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Sign up for personal training at the front desk at any community center. Meet the trainers and learn more about fitness at each center:. Choose a schedule to find out how you can put fitness and fun into your day. Fitness classes are free for community...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup City Council Special Meeting, Jan. 5
City of Puyallup announcement. The Puyallup City Council will meet on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This meeting will include discussion on the upcoming State of Washington legislative session and provide an opportunity for the city council to meet and speak with the city’s legislative delegation. This meeting will be conducted at the Puyallup City Hall, 5th Floor, in the City Council Chambers, 333 So Meridian, Puyallup, Washington.
publicola.com
New Sound Transit Options Would Move Future Light Rail Station Out of Chinatown-International District
After facing heavy criticism from many within the Chinatown-International District over a new light rail station, Sound Transit is considering new options that would move the station out of the neighborhood. The agency is now studying a location north of the CID, a block from the existing Pioneer Square Station...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
