CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said drivers should expect delays near Chualar if they take northbound Highway 101.

The road is down to the number two lane a mile south of Chualar. Caltrans says water in the roadway is the problem.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. You can stay updated on road closures here .

The post Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar down to one lane due to storm appeared first on KION546 .