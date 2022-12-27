ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chualar, CA

Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar down to one lane due to storm

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said drivers should expect delays near Chualar if they take northbound Highway 101.

The road is down to the number two lane a mile south of Chualar. Caltrans says water in the roadway is the problem.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening. You can stay updated on road closures here .

