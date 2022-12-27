Northbound Highway 101 near Chualar down to one lane due to storm
CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said drivers should expect delays near Chualar if they take northbound Highway 101.
The road is down to the number two lane a mile south of Chualar. Caltrans says water in the roadway is the problem.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening. You can stay updated on road closures here .
