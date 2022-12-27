ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild

By Emma Cotton
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
Erika Gutel pets one of the goats at Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The animal sanctuary was heavily damaged during the weekend's wind storm. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

After losing their income during the Covid-19 pandemic, selling their former farm sanctuary in Benson and starting over in Middlebury this year, Erika and Mark Gutel felt like they finally had their feet on the ground.

Then, on Thursday, their world turned upside down when hurricane-force winds tore through the state .

In Burlington, gusts nearly set the record for highest wind ever clocked at the airport. Around 40 miles south, in Middlebury, it blew apart the structures that shelter the 100 rescued farm animals at Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary and a yurt that the family rents out, contributing significantly to their income.

Mark Gutel and Erika Gutel run Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury which sustained heavy damage during the weekend's wind storm. Seen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

“The wind had literally picked these things up and made them into toothpicks, like, 100 yards from where they belong,” Mark Gutel said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

While their home on the property remained intact, buildings that Gutel and his kids constructed during the spring and summer were gone, and left the animals — sheep, cows, goats, pigs, geese, horses, turkeys — disoriented and looking for their homes, he said.

None of their animals were hurt in the storm. But the farm’s mission — to give abused and neglected farm animals a safe forever home — doesn’t generate income on its own, and rebuilding will come at a considerable expense.

A turkey stands on a fence at Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The sanctuary sustained damage during the weekend's wind storm. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The couple formerly owned and operated a coffee shop, first in Fair Haven, then in Castleton, which “funded everything,” Gutel said. Then the pandemic hit and the coffee shop shut down. The bills piled up and their funds dwindled, so they remodeled their garage and opened a coffee shop at the Fair Haven farm.

The money helped, but they still couldn’t recover. Last March, the Gutels sold the farm.

“It broke our hearts but we had to,” Gutel said. “It was either that, or we walked with nothing.”

With the pandemic’s signature real estate market swings, they weren’t sure they’d find a place to go — but then, one of their followers connected them with family members in Middlebury who had 65 acres of land. Without existing farming infrastructure on the property, the Gutels did most of the construction themselves.

“We did like 10 years worth of work in about six months,” Gutel said.

Gutel got a day job working for the local sheriff’s department, and they built a primitive yurt with a woodstove, tables and chairs, and rented it out on the online platform HipCamp.

They were just getting their feet wet, Gutel said, when the winds came.

On Thursday night, Erika stayed awake, unable to sleep through what “sounded like an all-night tornado,” she said. They heard snapping and glass breaking. Mark woke — convinced the ordeal had been a dream — to Erika standing over the bed, expressionless.

“It’s all gone,” she told him.

“It's just a thing, but it just meant so much to who we are,” Mark said. “And to see it imploded … it was like a part of us.”

Since then, the Gutels have regained faith in their future. As the day went on, they realized every animal was accounted for. Erika set up a GoFundMe over the weekend, and as of Tuesday afternoon, supporters had donated nearly $18,000.

A goat peers through a fence at Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The sanctuary sustained damage during the weekend's wind storm. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

“We were going to flee,” Mark said. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.”

“That tells me that people care,” he said. “People care, and compassion will always win.”

Across the state, Vermont producers who suffered damages from the weekend’s storm may be eligible for emergency assistance through the Emergency Conservation Program. Farmers who need help should contact their local Farm Service Agency office.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the Gutels' name.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild .

Comments / 2

mary
3d ago

How does someone have a rescue place for animals live, do they have a job that pays? If not the animals they rescue do the owner pay them, or are they expecting tax payers to do so. If you have animals make sure you can care for them for their life, if not don’t have them.

3
