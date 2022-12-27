Read full article on original website
OPPO SoC coming in 2024 to challenge Qualcomm, Apple & MediaTek
OPPO is developing its own processor. That is a rumor we’ve heard several times thus far. Well, a well-known tipster just shared more info. Ice Universe said that OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphones in 2024. OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphone in...
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Powerful OPPO Find X6 Pro camera system detailed early
It’s not exactly a secret the OPPO Find X6 Pro will have a powerful camera system. Well, those cameras just got detailed in a new leak. It’s not the first time we’re hearing about them, but previous leaks didn’t deliver this much detail. The OPPO Find...
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
OnePlus 11 finally appears in a real-life, hands-on image
The OnePlus 11 has just surfaced in a real-life image, finally. Some of you may say that happened a couple of days ago, but no, it did not. The images that leaked were not legit, they were obviously tampered with. The top portion of the camera island was curved, which won’t be the case in the final model.
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite joins Android 13 ranks
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the latest OnePlus smartphone to join the Android 13 ranks. This budget smartphone is now receiving the update, along with OxygenOS 13, of course. Android 13 is now rolling out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The update weighs 4.5GB and it’s...
Redmi K60 could reach global markets as POCO F5 Pro
Xiaomi introduced its Redmi K60 series quite recently. Three devices were launched as part of it in China, the Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E. That being said, based on a new report, the Redmi K60 may reach global markets as the POCO F5 Pro. The Redmi K60 could arrive...
A couple of Xiaomi Pad 6 tablets coming in Q2 2023
It seems like Xiaomi is planning to launch a couple of Pad 6 tablets in Q2 2023. Well, at least according to some new info provided by Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. The Xiaomi Pad 6 series expected to launch in Q2 2023. In addition to the launch...
Android Auto users say Android 13 has broken Google Assistant
Android 13 appears to have broken Google Assistant on Android Auto, or at least partially broken the experience for some. Several users have reported that the Assistant doesn’t wake up with a voice command on Android Auto following the big Android update. Phones from Samsung, Google, Sony, Xiaomi, and many other brands appear to be affected.
We have a first look at the ThinkPhone By Motorola
We know that Lenovo is planning to formally enter the smartphone market with the introduction of the ThinkPhone. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen some leaks of this new phone, and now, they’re ramping up. Thanks to The Tech Outlook, we have new leaks of the ThinkPhone By Motorola.
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet gets new update
Samsung‘s aging rugged Android tablet Galaxy Tab Active Pro is getting a new software update. The company is rolling out the November 2022 Android security patch to the 2019 model. The update is available for both Wi-Fi and LTE models of the device, at least in a few markets. A wider release should begin shortly.
Galaxy S23 may finally address Samsung's heating issues
Benchmark scores of Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series haven’t been up to the mark so far, leading to concerns that the company may be having heating issues. A tipster recently pointed out that the new Samsung flagships haven’t topped 5,000 in multi-core tests on Geekbench, while rivals are consistently achieving higher scores. Well, it appears the company is still working on optimizing the devices. The Galaxy S23 Ultra raked up 5,179 points in a new Geekbench test. Moreover, another noted tipster has hinted at major thermal and performance improvements for the Galaxy S23 trio.
December update is widely available for Galaxy S20 in the US
The Galaxy S20 series was the first to receive Samsung‘s December security update. The company began the rollout early this month in international markets. The carrier-locked versions in the US picked up the new release last week. The latest security update has now reached unlocked units as well. Samsung...
