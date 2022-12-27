Benchmark scores of Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series haven’t been up to the mark so far, leading to concerns that the company may be having heating issues. A tipster recently pointed out that the new Samsung flagships haven’t topped 5,000 in multi-core tests on Geekbench, while rivals are consistently achieving higher scores. Well, it appears the company is still working on optimizing the devices. The Galaxy S23 Ultra raked up 5,179 points in a new Geekbench test. Moreover, another noted tipster has hinted at major thermal and performance improvements for the Galaxy S23 trio.

2 DAYS AGO