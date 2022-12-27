ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Simon Cowell disses Sethward ahead of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ premiere: ‘I don’t like him’ [WATCH]

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
The series premiere of NBC’s “ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ” is still days away, but the drama is already starting. In a promo video for the new season ( watch above ), judges Simon Cowell , Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews are talking about some of the 60 contestants that will compete on the spin-off series, and Simon overtly disses fan-favorite act Sethward . “Number one, I don’t like him,” the grumpy British judge declares. “Secondly, he’s not a fan favorite.” The others pipe in that they “love” the novelty comedian who always dresses up in extravagant animal costumes. Where do YOU stand on the Sethward debate? Let us know down in the comments section.

Longtime viewers will have no trouble remembering Sethward, as he has appeared on more seasons (four) than any other contestant in “AGT” history. His first time was on Season 13, when he tried to explore a caterpillar’s transition into a butterfly. Unfortunately, there was a hole in his pants and he exposed himself to the audience. He received four red X’s and was eliminated from the competition.

The following summer, Sethward appeared in Season 14 on two different occasions: first as a giraffe (receiving four “no” votes) and later as a walrus (receiving two “no” votes and two “yes” votes). Once again, the comedian flashed the crowd, and luckily his private parts were blurred out, sparing viewers at home.

Season 16 featured his next try-out, and Sethward actually made it through the auditions phase thanks to his peacock costume. He advanced to the live shows, where his act included a transition from a peacock to a phoenix. Simon X’ed him on live TV, and he was subsequently eliminated from the competition when the audience failed to vote for him.

The Texas native most recently popped up on Season 17, when he emerged from his apple costume as a worm. After receiving three “no” votes, Terry pulled Sethward off the stage in the worm get-up, but his bottom came down and he once again gave the audience a peek at his birthday suit.

Collectively, Sethward’s audition videos have raked in millions of views for “ America’s Got Talent ,” so it’s surprising to hear that Simon (who’s also a producer) isn’t a fan of the awkward variety act. Will Simon once again slam his hand down on his red X when the comedian takes the stage? Find out when “AGT: All-Stars” debuts on January 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

