Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KUOW
Remembering Seattle's gay country music pioneer
The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. This episode was special because it tells the story of Patrick Haggerty, a queer musical pioneer that finally got his flowers late in life, from the perspective of one of his greatest admirers.
KUOW
Why Seattle is fun ... sort of: Today So Far
As we exit 2022, I thought we could do something a little different and end the year with some appreciation and gratitude for the city and region we live in. But first, ask yourself: Is Seattle fun?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 30,...
seattlerefined.com
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?
So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
KUOW
Twitter faces eviction in Seattle
Twitter's Seattle office is facing eviction. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the social media company stopped paying rent at its Seattle office. Now the company is facing eviction from the Century Square Tower in downtown Seattle. This comes after reports that Twitter CEO Elon Musk stopped paying rent...
11 Bands to Know From Seattle
When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait
When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
KUOW
Northwest Asian Weekly going online only, ceasing print operations
Asian newspapers in Seattle will undergo dramatic changes in 2023. Northwest Asian Weekly will cease printing newspapers, and will convert to an online-only model. The Seattle Chinese Post will shutter both print and online operations. The final print editions for the Weekly and the Post will be Jan. 21, 2023.
KUOW
An accessible guide to hiking in Washington
The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
US News and World Report
The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle
The laid-back city of Seattle beckons art lovers, outdoor adventurers and coffee aficionados alike with its diverse neighborhoods and abundant natural beauty. Another highlight of this Washington state destination, however, is its proximity to a wide array of weekend getaway options. Just a few hours by car or boat from Seattle, you can traverse national parks, discover quaint towns, explore nearby islands or even cross the border into Canada. Whether you seek a romantic escape, a quick solo vacation or a family jaunt, this list of top weekend getaways in the Pacific Northwest can guide your planning.
iheart.com
Parked Car Sliding down the icy street!!!
Well over Christmas weekend it was cold everywhere! In Seattle you can see how icy it was. This is a parked car that just SLIDES into a Police SUV and gets stopped by a pole.
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a lifesaving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at UW Medical Center at Montlake. After waiting...
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown
Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike. Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area. “We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our...
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
Comments / 0