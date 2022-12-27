Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.

