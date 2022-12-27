ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
The Oregonian

Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
klcc.org

New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year

I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
focushillsboro.com

Superintendent of Oreogn Expects Break Would Reduce Disease

Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions

JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
