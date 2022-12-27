Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
thelundreport.org
State officials, advocacy group want hospitals’ lawsuit over psychiatric gridlock dismissed
Lawyers for the Oregon Health Authority have asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit from three hospital systems that claim they’re being unduly saddled with civilly committed mental health patients. The group Disability Rights Oregon has also asked to weigh in, arguing the hospitals aren’t looking out for...
klcc.org
These are some of the new laws that will go into effect in Oregon on Jan. 1
One law requires school board members in some schools to file a statement about any economic conflicts of interest to make sure they’re not using their office for financial gain. Another law changes the definition of “sexual assault forensic evidence kit”, also known as a rape kit. Now, if...
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
kptv.com
Oregon residents who receive SNAP benefits and lost food in power outages may get replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who lost food in power outages can request replacement benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 days of food loss. They may request replacement food benefits equal to one...
KTVZ
Oregon Senate Democrats list several new state laws taking effect Jan. 1
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several important new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature will take effect on New Year’s Day, Senate Democrats said Friday, releasing a list of the legislation taking effect in the new year. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from...
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
OR hospitals ‘pushed to the brink’ after respiratory illness surge
After weeks of respiratory illnesses spreading across Oregon and putting local hospitals at capacity, state health officials say the state should be past the peak -- but not to let up mitigation efforts.
focushillsboro.com
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year
I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
KGW
Tenants in Oregon could see significant rent hikes in 2023
Starting in 2023, landlords will be able to raise rent by as much as 14.6%. That could mean several hundred dollars added to monthly payments.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
Electrify your life in 2023 to fight climate change. Here’s help paying for it.
Moving to clean energy – electrifying our houses, cars, and appliances – is widely considered a necessary step to help stave off catastrophic global warming. Now, it may finally be financially feasible, through the federal Inflation Reduction Act – the mammoth clean energy bill Congress approved in August – and various state and local initiatives.
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
focushillsboro.com
Superintendent of Oreogn Expects Break Would Reduce Disease
Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian
Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.
