cbs17
Family escapes major house fire in Durham; truck, SUV and 2 cars also go up in flames
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said. The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WRAL
Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
Fayetteville man in jail for November murder now charged with one that happened in October
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, was already in jail awaiting trial for the Nov. 25 murder of one man when he was linked to a previous murder. Richardson was being held without bond, charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Lowell Anderson on the...
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
cbs17
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel
Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
cbs17
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Chapel Hill has died, according to police. At 7:40 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Taylor St. They said 63-year-old Christian Albert Ball, of...
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Chapel Hill
A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Taylor Street, Chapel Hill Police said.
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
cbs17
Stray cat tests positive for rabies after bite in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Thursday that a stray cat in the area has tested positive for rabies. On Dec. 23, officers said they received a report of an animal bite from a stray cat on the 800 block of South Madison Ave. They said the cat...
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
