Antioch, CA

Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. ( KRON ) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post.

The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated.

“The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. “Please avoid the area for the next several hours so emergency personnel can work and investigate the scene.”

The shooting was at 2:13 p.m., officers clarified after the initial publication of this report. After arriving, they found an adult woman who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

She died after being transported to the hospital, police continued.

The person who was arrested was also a woman. No names have been released and no motive has been confirmed.

Witnesses are asked to call 925-778-2441 and select option No. 9, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

