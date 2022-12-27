Researchers Now Understand More About How Grasses Create Effective “Breathing Pores” on Their Leaves

Read full article on original website
Mean Mother Nature: Top 5 extreme forces of nature in 2022
In 2022, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis and dangerous mudslides were among the top five most extreme forces of nature on Earth.
New Species of Monotropastrum Humile Plant With Rosy Pink Flowers
The monotropastrum humile plant, which resembles a ghost and is found in woodlands throughout East and Southeast Asia, was believed to be one species only. Botanists have made a significant new discovery that fundamentally alters our understanding of this odd-looking plant genus: a rosy pink-colored variant is actually a brand-new species.
Scientists Found Gene Responsible for Fighting Obesity Caused by High Calorie Binge Eating
An obesity gene has been found to be responsible for governing our tendency to binge eat high calorie food, according to a new study by scientists in Japan. The study emphasizes that the presence and proper function of the gene could determine if one could become obese or not through excessive eating.
Based on Aerial Images, Researchers Have Created a Nationwide Map of Model Tree Carbon Content
Rwanda, as the first country, can now display a national inventory based on the mapping from each individual tree's carbon stock. In cooperation with Rwandan authorities and researchers, researchers at the University of Copenhagen devised a method to accomplish this task. Carbon stock of Rwandan trees as seen above. Current...
Researchers Develop New Method for Recycling High-Density Polyethylene Into Biodegradable Material
A fresh technique for recycling high-density polyethylene has been created by researchers (HDPE). Argonne National Laboratory and Cornell University scientists used a novel catalytic approach to convert post-consumer HDPE plastic together into a fully recyclable and possibly biodegradable material that had the same thermal and mechanical properties as the starting single-use plastic.
