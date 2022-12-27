(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland's state lawmakers is looking ahead to the next steps following the Glenwood Resource Center's anticipated closing in 2024. Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. Among the lawmakers gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Session is State Representative David Sieck representing the House's 16th district, including Mills County. Sieck says there is still some back and forth between the U.S. Department of Justice's perspective on state-run institutions and the constituents in his district.

