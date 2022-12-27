Read full article on original website
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Rutha Sweatman, 79, Grant, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Stringtown Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Location:Stringtwon Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Stringtown Community Church. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Stringtown Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Merlin R. Hall, 93, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Private family service to be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Merlin passed away on Monday evening, December 26, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Marjorie Marie Young, 91, of Adair, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA. Notes:Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.
Ardith Jean Harris, 81, of Anita, IA
Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church, Atlantic, IA. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Harris Family in memory of Ardith. They will be designated to many of her favorite local charities and organizations and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family...
Frederick C. Fichter, 74, Randolph, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Connell highlights 2022 expansions in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Some could say it was a historic year for Shenandoah regarding the amount of business expansion the community has seen over the past year. That's according to Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Vice President Gregg Connell, who joined KMA's "Morning Line" program to recap the past year's growth. Connell immediately pointed to Green Plains Shenandoah's biocampus expansion, including their new $50 million clean-sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell praises the development not only for the immediate jobs it will create but the future businesses that the facility will draw, particularly given Shenandoah's rural location.
Jordan Pierce Obituary
Jordan Christopher Pierce, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Pamela Mary (Danker) Jacob, was born November 29, 1983, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jordan died December 25, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, at the age of 39 years, and 26 days. Jordan grew up in Oakland, where...
Chris Bullington
Service: FuneralName: Chris BullingtonPronunciation: Age: 74From: Stanton, IowaPrevious: Day…
10 Really Cool Things to do in Omaha, Nebraska
Situated by the Missouri River, Omaha takes its name from one of the many Native American tribes who lived in the area for thousands of years before European colonization, chief among them the Omaha and the Ponca. Initially called the "Gateway to the West” by white settlers as they moved onto Plains Indian land in the early 1800s, Omaha soon grew to become Nebraska’s largest urban area.
Sieck among lawmakers hoping for clarity on future GRC uses
(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland's state lawmakers is looking ahead to the next steps following the Glenwood Resource Center's anticipated closing in 2024. Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. Among the lawmakers gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Session is State Representative David Sieck representing the House's 16th district, including Mills County. Sieck says there is still some back and forth between the U.S. Department of Justice's perspective on state-run institutions and the constituents in his district.
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
