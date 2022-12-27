Read full article on original website
Sharon D. (Harwick) Olson
Sharon D. Olson age 81 of Camp Douglas, WI., died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Sharon was the daughter of Wesley “Pat” and Virginia (Houghaling) Harwick and was born on August 22, 1941, in La Crosse, WI. She attended grade school in Stoddard, WI. Her freshman year she went to Lincoln High School and then transferred to De Soto High School for the last 3 years and graduated in 1959.
Dianne M. Arneson
Dianne Arneson received the ultimate gift of eternal life on Christmas Day 2022. She peacefully left her earthly life in the gentle arms of her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Dianne was born on January 14, 1932 in Westby, Wisconsin to C.O. and Margaret Veldey. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1950. She graduated from Madison Business College in 1951. Dianne met Neil Arneson, who was the love her life, at the age of sixteen while harvesting tobacco near Viroqua. They were married on June 28, 1952 and celebrated 59 years together. Dianne and Neil were blessed to nurture three uniquely determined children, David, Tamzin and Paul.
Lou Ann H. Engh
Lou Ann Engh, 85 of Westby, passed away peacefully on December 26th at Norseland Nursing Home. Lou Ann was born on May 28, 1937 at home in Newry, Wisconsin to Julius and Alvia Slette. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Newry. She attended grade school at Rognstad Ridge School in rural Cashton and later attended high school in Westby where she graduated in 1955 alongside her high school sweetheart Frederick (Fritz) Engh. Fritz and Lou Ann maintained life-long friendships with many of their Westby High classmates. Lou Ann was a high school cheerleader; she played saxophone in the band and sang in the high school choir. After high school, she worked as a lab technician for Tri-State Breeders in Westby for many years before retiring in 1999.
Phillip L. Murphy
Phillip L. Murphy age 83 of Camp Douglas, WI., died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Phillip was the son of Thomas and Mildred (Grimshaw) Murphy and was born on August 29, 1939 in Clearfield Township, New Lisbon Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to...
18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
