Patient waited four and a half days for emergency department treatment
A patient waited four and a half days for treatment at an emergency department in a Northern Ireland hospital, health chiefs have said.It was also revealed that some non-urgent callers to the ambulance service are waiting up to 24 hours for a response.Setting out the scale of the crisis facing the health service in Northern Ireland, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.Earlier this week health trust chief executives set out new measures to tackle hospital pressures, including patients leaving hospital no later than...
Doctors dismissed these 3 young people's symptoms as migraines or drug-related — but they were really having strokes
About 10% of strokes happen in people under 50, but doctors may think young people's symptoms are caused by migraines, or drug and alcohol use.
Medical News Today
What to know about a pain management doctor
Pain management doctors focus on helping a person find relief from pain due to underlying conditions or as long-term consequences of surgical procedures. Pain management typically involves a multidisciplinary approach to care. A team of doctors and specialists may include:. pain management physicians. physical therapists. occupational therapists. other specialists who...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Hospitals get omnibus wins in extension of telehealth and hospital at home programs
The extension of telehealth and hospital-at-home programs beyond the end of the public health emergency are two big wins out of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that President Biden signed into law Friday. The legislation extends waivers for both programs that were put in place under the public health...
What older Americans need to know before undergoing major surgery
How do older adults know when the potential benefits from surgery are worth the risks? And what questions should they ask as they try to figure this out? Here, guidance from experts on how to navigate the process with family and doctors.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Olympic Medical Center receives $1 million grant to purchase equipment
Olympic Medical Center (OMC) in Port Angeles, Washington, has received a $1 million grant from the Olympic Medical Center Foundation to purchase equipment for OMC’s regional cancer center and emergency room, the Peninsula Daily News reports. The largest single contribution made to the hospital center in the foundation’s 38-year...
BBC
Royal United Hospitals Bath declares critical incident
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath has declared a critical incident. The trust said that "like all hospitals across the country, the RUH is extremely busy at the moment". However it added that "people should still come forward for urgent care and support if they need it". It follows...
BBC
Nottingham hospital menopause scheme hailed by staff
Hospital staff in Nottingham have said they are keen to build on the success of its menopause support scheme. Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) said 24% of its staff were aged 45-55, the most common age for the condition. Staff can ask for lighter uniforms, shift changes, more time to...
MedicalXpress
Where do reproductive-age women receive preventive health care?
While preventive health care is usually associated with primary care providers, a majority of office visits for preventive services among reproductive-age women happened with obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs), a University of Massachusetts Amherst study shows. Even among reproductive-age women with chronic health conditions, over 40% of preventive care visits were with OB-GYNs....
Long Stays Common for Kids Who Visit ERs in Mental Health Crisis
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a scenario no parent would ever want to witness: Their child suffers a mental health crisis and is taken to the emergency room, only to have to wait 12 hours or more for the right medical care. Sadly, it is what 1 in 5 of these young patients now face, new research finds. "For kids with mental health conditions, long waits in...
AMA
Licensing and credentialing bodies’ inquiry of physician mental health
The Joint Commission and the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) require that medical licensing boards, credentialing bodies and professional liability insurance carriers ask applicants about any past history of mental illness or substance use disorder on licensure, credentialing and other applications. Debunking the myth. Neither The Joint Commission nor...
Optometrist Versus Ophthalmologist: Which Is Best For You And Your Eyes?
Eye examinations are carried out by both optometrists and ophthalmologists. However, both have differences despite focusing on eye- and vision-related issues.
WBBJ
Recall: Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream
GFA Production is issuing a voluntarily, nationwide recall of a first aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination. The Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets, and included in some first aid kits. The FDA says using the...
physiciansweekly.com
An Overview of the Medical Care for Critically Ill Patients
The following is a summary of “Overview of the Medical Management of the Critically Ill Patient” published in the December 2022 Issue of Nephrology by Martinez, et al. The treatment of the patient’s underlying disease is given the majority of the medical team’s attention when caring for critically ill patients (e.g., sepsis or respiratory failure). However, over the course of the last 10 years, there has been a growing awareness of the significance of commencing early preventative treatment for problems that may result from receiving treatment in an intensive care unit setting.
healthcareguys.com
Emergency Doctors And Their Benefits
Emergency doctors are essential in the healthcare system. They are often the first responders to medical emergencies and must be prepared for anything. The doctors are trained in various medical disciplines and have extensive knowledge of emergency medicine. They must be able to assess and treat patients quickly and effectively to save lives.
MedicalXpress
Applications to plastic surgery residency programs lag behind significant increase in residency positions
Historically plastic surgery has been considered one of most competitive and highly sought after residency programs. While this remains true recent appearing wrinkles may be of concern, according to an article in the January issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
ajmc.com
Contributor: Using Real-world Data to Study and Improve Health Outcomes in Aging Populations
Paige Killian, MD, writes about the results of a new study that evaluated the impact of a new program on the health care utilization, costs, and quality outcomes in patients with Medicare Advantage coverage. The growth of Medicare Advantage and delivery of supplemental non-medical benefits. CMS projects Medicare Advantage (MA)...
The National Institutes of Health is studying our furry best friends to learn about ourselves
Humans and dogs share key genetic features that make canines important study subjects. Deposit PhotosThe Dog Genome Project's latest research seeks to understand how breeding has shaped canine behavior.
katzenworld.co.uk
Pet health and wellness start-up Buddycare launch innovative, affordable and sustainable, parasite prevention program.
Buddycare has introduced an affordable, home-based parasite prevention service for UK pet parents. Buddycare was founded by vet professionals in 2020 to improve pet well-being and prevent ill health through education, products and novel services. With the cost-of-living crisis impacting millions of UK households, the start-up is on a mission...
