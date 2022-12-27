ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

wpde.com

Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to Major Nelson E. Brown with GPD, the victim is being treated at this time. Officers are searching an area on Dusenberry Street for...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Funeral held for Horry Co. junior officer that died of rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A funeral is being held Friday for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach closes after water heater leak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Winna's kitchen is working to recover after a water main burst and flooded the restaurant. The owner of the upstairs apartment was asleep when their water heater broke -- leaking 150 gallons of water. The restaurant has been closed since the incident earlier this...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, SC

