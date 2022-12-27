Read full article on original website
Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to Major Nelson E. Brown with GPD, the victim is being treated at this time. Officers are searching an area on Dusenberry Street for...
PHOTOS: Funeral held for Horry Co. junior officer that died of rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A funeral is being held Friday for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
Horry Co. man builds faith-based volunteer organization to give back to community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. This recipient has dedicated his career to helping those in need, no matter how big or small that need might be and he gives all the credit to a higher power.
Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
Cyber attack impacting real estate matters at Florence County Register of Deeds office
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A cyber-attack of the company that provides services for the Florence County County Register of Deeds office has halted the issuance of real estate recordings, according to Florence County Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds Doris Poulos O’Hara. A news release said on "December...
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
Victim fights off intruders with gun at Conway-area Waffle House: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to 1528 Highway 544 in the Conway area, which is the address of the Waffle House, on Dec. 22 for reports of an assault with possible shots fired, according to an incident report. The report stated witnesses told police that two men...
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
'No one will ever call me mom again' Mother of fallen MB officer speaks after 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thursday marked 20 years since the Myrtle Beach Police Department lost one its own – Private First Class Joe McGarry. ABC15 spoke one-on-one with Officer McGarry’s mother, Anita McGarry, about her son two decades later. “I’ll never be called mom again. No...
Motorcycle crash survivor takes victory lap at Grand Strand Medical Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In mid -July, 22-year-old Cody Lovejoy got into a motorcycle collision with another vehicle while heading home from his job causing him to lose one of his legs. The Grand Strand Medical Center worked hard to get him back to good health and celebrated...
Family flying Southwest stuck in Myrtle Beach had to purchase all new tickets to get home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Southwest travel 'meltdown' is continuing across the U.S. as the airline canceled more than 60% of its flights again on Wednesday. Passengers here in Myrtle Beach are feeling the strain of trying to get back home. Lauren Herazo is a frequent flyer and...
Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
Ring in 'Noon Year's Eve' at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — You can ring in the new year, without having to stay up until midnight. Lulu's at Barefoot Landing is holding its annual 'Noon Year's Eve' event. Families are welcomed to come out and count down until the clock strikes noon. They'll have a...
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach closes after water heater leak
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Winna's kitchen is working to recover after a water main burst and flooded the restaurant. The owner of the upstairs apartment was asleep when their water heater broke -- leaking 150 gallons of water. The restaurant has been closed since the incident earlier this...
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
