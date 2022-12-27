Portland Police: Missing 60-year-old woman returns home, is safe

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Portland Police Bureau says a missing 60-year-old resident suffering from dementia and bronchitis has been found.

The missing woman was reported to have wandered away from home on Dec. 26, according to police.

The woman returned to her home on Tuesday afternoon and is safe.

“The Portland Police Bureau would like to thank the Portland community for keeping an eye out for” the woman, the bureau said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.