Joplin, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
Controlled burn near Webb City, smoke visible along 249

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sources confirm with us this Friday, December 30, 2022, conditions were favorable for a prescribed burn in the area east of town. We have observed prescribed burns in this same area by the Webb City Fire Dept. The last one we observed was this exact time of year, January 9, 2019.
Snapped utility pole cause of 11th St. residential fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening. Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner. The resident then tried...
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6

JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.

Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44

There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
Freeman delivers employees through transit system

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
57th Annual Citizen Police Academy is seeking applications

JOPLIN, Mo. — Applications are now available for the 57th annual “Citizen Police Academy” through the “Joplin Police Department.”. The free, hands-on, interactive 14-week program runs from February 2nd to May 4th. Three-hour sessions will be held every Thursday night, and are taught by police officers.
