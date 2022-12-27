Read full article on original website
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn near Webb City, smoke visible along 249
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sources confirm with us this Friday, December 30, 2022, conditions were favorable for a prescribed burn in the area east of town. We have observed prescribed burns in this same area by the Webb City Fire Dept. The last one we observed was this exact time of year, January 9, 2019.
fourstateshomepage.com
Snapped utility pole cause of 11th St. residential fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening. Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner. The resident then tried...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
kggfradio.com
Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44
There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman delivers employees through transit system
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
koamnewsnow.com
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wildcat Glades join MO State Parks First Day Hike 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The new year is now hours away and some fans of the great outdoors want you to consider spending that day with mother nature. It’s a program called, “First Day Hike” which is exactly what it sounds like — a walk outside on the first day of the year.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
fourstateshomepage.com
57th Annual Citizen Police Academy is seeking applications
JOPLIN, Mo. — Applications are now available for the 57th annual “Citizen Police Academy” through the “Joplin Police Department.”. The free, hands-on, interactive 14-week program runs from February 2nd to May 4th. Three-hour sessions will be held every Thursday night, and are taught by police officers.
