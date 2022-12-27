Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Wisconsinites frustrated over 'radio silence' from Southwest Airlines
After nearly 24 hours of delays and cancellations, some local Southwest travelers say they still have no answers from the airline and little hope in making their trips a reality.
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
CBS 58
Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS: Flu cases hit first ‘peak’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a rise in flu cases across the state. DHS reported nearly 9,000 positive cases for the week ending in Dec. 17. “I think there’s every indication that we are at... at...
news8000.com
CDC says cases of diabetes in youth expected to increase by 2060
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — New research shows the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase…. If the CDC study’s predictions are accurate, in 2060, 200,000 people under age 20 will be living with Type 2 diabetes. That’s a 700% increase from current numbers. During the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. As the controversy over decreases in pay for travel nurses continues, the Wisconsin Nurses Association is hopeful it could lead to more nurses staying in the state. “I...
Could cash incentives lure more residents to Wisconsin cities and towns?
Local leaders across the country are asking that question, as communities turn to incentive programs in a bid to lure more residents and workers. More than 70 communities in the U.S. are offering people at least $1,000 in cash or other incentives if they relocate, a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to stay comfortable in the bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us are familiar with winters in Wisconsin, but it’s never too late to learn tips to feel more comfortable in the cold. Brad Spakowitz looked at breathing tips, boot fits, and mittens to help you endure the cold. First, see how you...
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
