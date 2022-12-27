ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wpr.org

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store

MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
CBS 58

Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DHS: Flu cases hit first ‘peak’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a rise in flu cases across the state. DHS reported nearly 9,000 positive cases for the week ending in Dec. 17. “I think there’s every indication that we are at... at...
news8000.com

CDC says cases of diabetes in youth expected to increase by 2060

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — New research shows the number of young people with diabetes is likely to increase…. If the CDC study’s predictions are accurate, in 2060, 200,000 people under age 20 will be living with Type 2 diabetes. That’s a 700% increase from current numbers. During the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
