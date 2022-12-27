ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
pickensprogress.com

Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made

On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
TALKING ROCK, GA
weisradio.com

Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

