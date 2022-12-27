Read full article on original website
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WDEF
Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
WTVC
2 dead, driver facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. A 20-year-old man faces several charges after Chattanooga Police say he caused a crash on Shallowford Road that killed 2 people & seriously injured a third. A Chattanooga Police release says a BMW driven by 20-year-old Tyrell Williams sped through the red light at...
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WTVC
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
WDEF
Two Dead after Crash on Shallowford Road; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- There is a tragic update to the two vehicle crash that occurred on the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection of Shepard and Noah Reid Roads. Chattanooga Police have confirmed that two passengers, one in each car; have died because of the injuries they sustained...
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WTVC
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WDEF
Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
WTVC
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
WTVC
Dog dispute leads to domestic violence charges for East Ridge officer in Catoosa County
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — An East Ridge Police officer faces domestic violence charges after authorities in Catoosa County say video evidence shows he screamed at a woman and made her feel unsafe while they were fighting about a dog. Arrest records show deputies arrested Micah Alexander on December 21st.
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
weisradio.com
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
