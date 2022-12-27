ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Koko the Christmas Miracle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood

Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WILDWOOD, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga brewery to host New Year’s Peach Bowl party

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While some local businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve, others are preparing for Georgia Bulldog fans to come barking through the door. Five Wits Brewing Company will be hosting a Peach Bowl watch party on New Year’s Eve when Georgia kicks off against Ohio State.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee ties to new Avatar movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local man is showing how dreams really do come true. Born and raised in Cleveland, TN, Ben Murphy sought out movie making at a young age. His first project was creating home movies with his brothers to now stepping out on red carpets of big box films.
CLEVELAND, TN
WXIA 11 Alive

Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Community Policy