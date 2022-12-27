Read full article on original website
WDEF
Koko the Christmas Miracle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
WDEF
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
dadecountysentinel.com
Alpaca Farm, Boutique, and Coffee Bar Opens in Wildwood
Rosie Mae’s Alpaca Farm is one recent addition to Wildwood, Ga. The business is a fulfillment of Max and Maegan Lewis’ dreams, but their eldest daughter, Rosalie Mae, also played a significant part in the journey. Several years ago, the Lewis family visited an alpaca farm in Trion,...
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WDEF
Chattanooga brewery to host New Year’s Peach Bowl party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While some local businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve, others are preparing for Georgia Bulldog fans to come barking through the door. Five Wits Brewing Company will be hosting a Peach Bowl watch party on New Year’s Eve when Georgia kicks off against Ohio State.
WDEF
Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
WATE
East Tennessee ties to new Avatar movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local man is showing how dreams really do come true. Born and raised in Cleveland, TN, Ben Murphy sought out movie making at a young age. His first project was creating home movies with his brothers to now stepping out on red carpets of big box films.
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
WXIA 11 Alive
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
WTVCFOX
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
WDEF
Conley arraigned in Bradley County Court
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — 42-year-old Patricke Conley, the man charged with several criminal vehicular charges on Christmas, was arraigned in court today. Conley entered a not-guilty plea Thursday afternoon and is accused of causing a deadly Christmas day crash that killed a Walker Valley teacher and her husband.
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
WDEF
McCallie and Brainerd Advance to Semifinals of Best of Preps Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Best of Preps tournament tipped off Wednesday at Chattanooga State. Defending champ McCallie beat LFO 81-47. Big Blue hit 18 three-pointers in the victory. Brainerd knocked off East Hamilton 68-58. The Panthers and Blue Tornado both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday.
