ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police: Woman punched by man in Chick-Fil-A parking lot

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5lPE_0jvzoqYQ00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man in Mobile was arrested after police say he punched a woman and her car in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot last week.

According to the Mobile Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd. on December 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a reported assault. The victim told officers that the man parked his vehicle too close to her vehicle, so she was unable to get in her car through the driver’s side door.

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

The victim then allegedly asked the man if he could move his vehicle so she could get into her car. The man refused and when the woman attempted to get into her vehicle her door hit his vehicle.

Officials say the man then got out of his vehicle and hit her vehicle with his fist before punching her in the head. She then tried to call 911, but the man grabbed her phone and threw it into the parking lot.

Phillip Meredith, 43, was arrested and charged with robbery, criminal mischief, and assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police

UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police say woman stole vehicle after test drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman faces a theft charge after police say she stole a car after a test drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Palmer’s Toyota at 470 Schillinger Road S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday were told that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Lindsey Elizabeth Normand, took the vehicle on a test drive with the salesman inside. When they returned to the dealership, Normand took off once the salesman got out of the vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy