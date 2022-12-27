ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson

For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice

The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans

Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Disaster: Cowboys’ Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wilks Reveals Plan for Josh Norman vs Tampa Bay

After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club

The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Warriors On Pace to Set Unexpected NBA Record

The Golden State Warriors have been a very confusing team to watch this season. On some nights, they look like championship contenders. On other nights, they look like they need to blow it up entirely. Turns out, both can be true, and it's based on whether or not the team is on the road or at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN

