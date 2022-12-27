Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson
For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Cowboys, Dalton Schultz 2 TDs Extend Lead Over Titans
Facing the short-handed Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a predicament inside Nissan Stadium. Holding a narrow 10-6 lead in the third quarter after three consecutive turnovers to close out the first half, the Cowboys offense was staring down a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Disaster: Cowboys’ Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sweet Revenge: Master & Protégé Duel as Seahawks, Jets Face Off in Elimination Game
RENTON, Wash. - Playing in different conferences on opposite sides of the country, the Seahawks and Jets typically only meet on the gridiron once every four years. Given how rarely they play one another and the geographical difference, they would hardly be considered rivals. But with Seattle set to host...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wilks Reveals Plan for Josh Norman vs Tampa Bay
After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFC East: Computer Projections - Dallas Takeover?
The Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a must for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to have a chance of winning the NFC East. While the Cowboys do not control their destiny regarding whether they win the division, they can handle how they finish the season. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warriors On Pace to Set Unexpected NBA Record
The Golden State Warriors have been a very confusing team to watch this season. On some nights, they look like championship contenders. On other nights, they look like they need to blow it up entirely. Turns out, both can be true, and it's based on whether or not the team is on the road or at home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
