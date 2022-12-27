ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FOX Sports

NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle

The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident

Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: It’s Time For LeBron James To Embrace Load Management

On the cusp of his 38th birthday tomorrow, 18-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James needs to take a more balanced approach to the regular season. Though he has seemingly taken a big step in sitting out at least one night of the team's back-to-back sets some of the time, the 6'9" combo forward has yet to consistently commit to that kind of career-extending game plan, having just suited up for both of LA's back-to-back Florida bouts on Tuesday (an eventual win against the Magic) and Wednesday (a loss against the Heat so depressing to James that he essentially threatened to demand a trade in his postgame remarks).
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: NBA Writer Calls for LA to Trade Russell Westbrook

Paying $47.1 million for someone to come off the bench is never the ideal move. However, it's clear the Lakers look better with Russell Westbrook being utilized in his sixth man role. Westbrook has recored three triple-doubles on the season and has averaged 14.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Blast Rockets with Luka Doncic Triple-Double, Christian Wood Block Party

Coming off a historic 60-point triple-double on Tuesday, many wondered what Luka Doncic's encore would look like on Thursday when the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) took on the Houston Rockets (10-25) for the third time this season. It wasn't another 60-point outburst, but Doncic kept his momentum going, as he dropped...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Warriors On Pace to Set Unexpected NBA Record

The Golden State Warriors have been a very confusing team to watch this season. On some nights, they look like championship contenders. On other nights, they look like they need to blow it up entirely. Turns out, both can be true, and it's based on whether or not the team is on the road or at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit

Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
CBS Sports

How to watch Heat vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid

Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Gary Payton II Receives his Warriors Championship Ring

It feels like his time with the team was ages ago, but Gary Payton II finally received his championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off against the Blazers at home, and the team had a small little ceremony for Payton to receive his ring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

Miami Heat (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Jazz are 12-5 in home games. Utah is fourth in the league averaging 117.1 points and is shooting 47.2%...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice

The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans

The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
NASHVILLE, TN

