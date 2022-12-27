Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on November bar shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stopper of southwest Oklahoma is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November. Officers with Lawton Police Department were called to the bar a little before 2 a.m. on Nov....
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
The city of Lawton looks back at 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022. “The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
Tips to celebrate New Year’s weekend safely
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend marks the end of one year and the beginning of the next. It’s a holiday traditionally celebrated over drinks. “Some of the biggest things that we see at the Lawton Police Department when we come around New Year’s Eve and New Year is intoxicated people,” Officer Blessing said.
Lawton, OK. Police Need Your Help to Identify This Suspect
The Lawton Police Department (LPD) is asking for your help in identifying a suspect who stole a handgun from a local pawn shop. If you know who this person is and can assist LPD detectives with any details or information about this person you're encouraged to call (580)-581-3552 with any tips you can provide.
Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
Couple arrested again following alleged knife fight
This is the third time the couple has been arrested for accusations of committing crimes together.
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
Man arrested for threat to officer and family
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested many times in the past after encounters and conflicts with police is now jailed for allegedly threatening to kill an officer and his family in a mass shooting. Lance Nichols’ most recent arrest was Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for retaliation and evading. Police say an […]
Woman with 20 convictions charged with child endangerment
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with 33 arrests dating back to 2004 is now charged with three counts of child endangerment after children tests positive for meth.Joellen Wolfe is jailed on three $10,000 bonds. Details were only available on one victim, 7-years-old, who police and Child Protective services say tested positive for […]
Is this the deadliest intersection in Wichita Falls?
The intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road has become one of the most dangerous in Wichita Falls, with four fatal crashes within the last five years alone.
Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
Driver in multi-county chase identified
A Parker County man is facing several charges after a chase spanning multiple North Texas counties ultimately ended in Wichita Falls on Monday night.
Man jailed for alleged drugs and stolen ID possession
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Ringgold man has been arrested after Wichita County deputies say they found illegal drugs and several forms of identification that did not belong to him. On Dec. 27, 2022, deputies stopped a vehicle at 8th and Baylor for a traffic violation. The passenger was identified as Russell Wayne McCoy. While […]
New arrest warrant issued after no show in court
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant is issued after a man with two pending assault charges, one involving a gun, fails to show up in court today.Ryan Wright was supposed to appear for his hearing on aggravated assault in 89th District Court Thursday morning. He was arrested last March on that charge, plus evading […]
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
Straily resigns as police chief
Comanche police chief Bill Straily has resigned his position effective Dec. 31. "I, Chief Bill Straily, would like to thank the citizens of Comanche for their continued support of me as your police chief," Straily said in a statement to the Comanche Times. "I have enjoyed every minute serving as your police chief. It is with heavy heart that I must move on. It has truly been a pleasure to serve and protect you."
Burkburnett woman arrested for drugs, resisting arrest
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police arrested Katlyn Loree Carter after she reportedly resisted arrested and had drugs and drug paraphernalia in her backpack. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a police officer saw Carter walking on Sheppard Road and stopped her after discovering she had multiple warrants. She resisted when […]
Woman assaulted with frying pan after selling plasma for food
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman was assaulted with a frying pan by her boyfriend after she sold plasma, so they could buy some food. George Morales is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. Police said the victim in the 1200 block of N. Fifth said she and Morales […]
