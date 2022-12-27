ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on November bar shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stopper of southwest Oklahoma is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November. Officers with Lawton Police Department were called to the bar a little before 2 a.m. on Nov....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The city of Lawton looks back at 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022. “The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Tips to celebrate New Year’s weekend safely

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend marks the end of one year and the beginning of the next. It’s a holiday traditionally celebrated over drinks. “Some of the biggest things that we see at the Lawton Police Department when we come around New Year’s Eve and New Year is intoxicated people,” Officer Blessing said.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton, OK. Police Need Your Help to Identify This Suspect

The Lawton Police Department (LPD) is asking for your help in identifying a suspect who stole a handgun from a local pawn shop. If you know who this person is and can assist LPD detectives with any details or information about this person you're encouraged to call (580)-581-3552 with any tips you can provide.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested for threat to officer and family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested many times in the past after encounters and conflicts with police is now jailed for allegedly threatening to kill an officer and his family in a mass shooting. Lance Nichols’ most recent arrest was Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for retaliation and evading. Police say an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman with 20 convictions charged with child endangerment

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with 33 arrests dating back to 2004 is now charged with three counts of child endangerment after children tests positive for meth.Joellen Wolfe is jailed on three $10,000 bonds. Details were only available on one victim, 7-years-old, who police and Child Protective services say tested positive for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man jailed for alleged drugs and stolen ID possession

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Ringgold man has been arrested after Wichita County deputies say they found illegal drugs and several forms of identification that did not belong to him. On Dec. 27, 2022, deputies stopped a vehicle at 8th and Baylor for a traffic violation. The passenger was identified as Russell Wayne McCoy. While […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New arrest warrant issued after no show in court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant is issued after a man with two pending assault charges, one involving a gun, fails to show up in court today.Ryan Wright was supposed to appear for his hearing on aggravated assault in 89th District Court Thursday morning. He was arrested last March on that charge, plus evading […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
comancheok.net

Straily resigns as police chief

Comanche police chief Bill Straily has resigned his position effective Dec. 31. "I, Chief Bill Straily, would like to thank the citizens of Comanche for their continued support of me as your police chief," Straily said in a statement to the Comanche Times. "I have enjoyed every minute serving as your police chief. It is with heavy heart that I must move on. It has truly been a pleasure to serve and protect you."
COMANCHE, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Burkburnett woman arrested for drugs, resisting arrest

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police arrested Katlyn Loree Carter after she reportedly resisted arrested and had drugs and drug paraphernalia in her backpack. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a police officer saw Carter walking on Sheppard Road and stopped her after discovering she had multiple warrants. She resisted when […]
BURKBURNETT, TX

