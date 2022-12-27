Person hit and killed by Amtrak train in Grover Beach

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The incident happened near the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1 just before 2:40 p.m., according to Grover Beach Police Department Commander Jim Munro.

Witnesses said they saw the person walking northbound along the train tracks wearing a hooded jacket.

The northbound train honked its horn before it hit the pedestrian from behind, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

It may take the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office a while to identify the body because of the state it was in after the collision with the train, Munro said.

The Amtrak train stopped on the tracks following the collision. It was scheduled to remain in place for several hours while the train company conducted its own investigation into the incident.

The deadly collision comes about three weeks after another pedestrian was fatally struck by a Amtrak train in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach police officers were dispatched to the train station on Grand Avenue on Dec. 5, police Chief John Peters said then.

“Officers arrived and found an adult male deceased from injuries sustained when he was struck by an Amtrak train,” Peters said.