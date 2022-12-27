ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Person hit and killed by Amtrak train in Grover Beach

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJNpU_0jvzohr700

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To get breaking news alerts, click here

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The incident happened near the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1 just before 2:40 p.m., according to Grover Beach Police Department Commander Jim Munro.

Witnesses said they saw the person walking northbound along the train tracks wearing a hooded jacket.

The northbound train honked its horn before it hit the pedestrian from behind, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

It may take the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office a while to identify the body because of the state it was in after the collision with the train, Munro said.

The Amtrak train stopped on the tracks following the collision. It was scheduled to remain in place for several hours while the train company conducted its own investigation into the incident.

The deadly collision comes about three weeks after another pedestrian was fatally struck by a Amtrak train in Grover Beach.

Grover Beach police officers were dispatched to the train station on Grand Avenue on Dec. 5, police Chief John Peters said then.

“Officers arrived and found an adult male deceased from injuries sustained when he was struck by an Amtrak train,” Peters said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Vehicle crashes into horse in Orcutt

A vehicle hit and killed a horse west of Orcutt on Wednesday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., a Casmalia man driving an Audi station wagon crashed into the horse. The impact caused the horse to crash through the windshield. Responders pronounced the horse dead at the scene and moved it out of the roadway.
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family residence sells in Arroyo Grande for $3.1 million

A 3,917-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 100 block of Piedra Springs Road in Arroyo Grande was sold on Dec. 6, 2022 for $3,125,000, or $798 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Woman pleads to battery during child exchange in Atascadero, video

A woman who assaulted her stepson’s mother during a child exchange in Atascadero was sentenced last week to 20 days as part of a plea agreement. Kate Slater pleaded no contest to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera then sentenced Slater to 20 days, which he is permitting her to serve at home.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
161
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy