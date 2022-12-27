Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
kswo.com
The city of Lawton looks back at 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022. “The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”
kswo.com
Tips to celebrate New Year’s weekend safely
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend marks the end of one year and the beginning of the next. It’s a holiday traditionally celebrated over drinks. “Some of the biggest things that we see at the Lawton Police Department when we come around New Year’s Eve and New Year is intoxicated people,” Officer Blessing said.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix puppy found as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, December 31.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
kswo.com
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton business is waiting for a plumber because of a busted water pipe. Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road is temporarily closed until a plumber is available to make repairs....
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on November bar shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stopper of southwest Oklahoma is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November. Officers with Lawton Police Department were called to the bar a little before 2 a.m. on Nov....
98th Anniversary Of Deadliest Oklahoma School Fire
Saturday marked 98 years since an Oklahoma school caught fire and caused one of the deadliest school fires in U.S. history. On December 24th, 1924, during a Christmas program, candles ignited a Christmas tree inside a one-room schoolhouse in Kiowa County new Hobart. The fire at Babbs Switch School killed...
kswo.com
Altus water tower leak creates slippery issues
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Water could be seen pouring from a tower in Altus on Monday morning after cold temperatures caused the storage unit to leak, creating a virtual skating rink around the base. The leak was discovered at the tower on Benson and D St. by 7News Engineers working...
Is this the deadliest intersection in Wichita Falls?
The intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road has become one of the most dangerous in Wichita Falls, with four fatal crashes within the last five years alone.
Woman assaulted with frying pan after selling plasma for food
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman was assaulted with a frying pan by her boyfriend after she sold plasma, so they could buy some food. George Morales is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. Police said the victim in the 1200 block of N. Fifth said she and Morales […]
kswo.com
Pharmacist discusses proper dosage of over-the-counter medication
Seven of the 2022 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year winners are from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Smoking isn’t something people plan on getting addicted to, but it happens. Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST. We know pregnant women are supposed to take prenatal vitamins, but...
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
newschannel6now.com
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
kswo.com
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
