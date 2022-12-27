ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New Year’s Eve: What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2xKl_0jvzoW6000

Auld Lang Syne ” is sung on the stroke of midnight every 31 December to ring in the New Year .

The song sets words written by the great Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788 to a traditional folk tune, its title translating into standard English as “old long since”, meaning “long ago”.

“Auld Lang Syne” is also belted out at Hogmanay, at the end of ceilidhs, weddings, Burns Night suppers , the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the Last Night of the Proms .

Perhaps the most affecting assessment of its meaning comes at the end of Rob Reiner’s romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (1989), when Billy Crystal questions its sentiment and Meg Ryan replies simply: “It’s about old friends.”

If you’re too well refreshed to remember the lyrics on the big night, or were never really sure of them in the first place, here they are in full:

‘Auld Lang Syne’ (1788)

FIRST VERSE

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And old lang syne?

CHORUS:

For auld lang syne, my dear,

For auld lang syne,

We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

And surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

SECOND VERSE

We two have run about the slopes,

And picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

Since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

THIRD VERSE

We two have paddled in the stream,

From morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

Since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

FOURTH VERSE

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give me a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught,

For auld lang syne.

CHORUS

This article was originally published on 31 December 2018

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy