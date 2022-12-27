Read full article on original website
Murkowski, Cortez Masto bill to extend Not Invisible Act Commission clears Congress
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs On December 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed S.5087, a bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against American ...
Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
City seeks plan to keep shelter at Sullivan running through 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage’s budget for homeless services is stretched thin following increases in the number of homeless residents staying at the Sullivan Arena. Last Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly voted to increase the Sullivan Arena bed capacity by 160 beds for a total of 360...
U.S. lease sale off Alaska coast draws one bid
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday received just a single bid, from Hilcorp Alaska, for oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska the first federal auction in the region in more than five years.
