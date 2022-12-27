Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 30, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Laura Deringer six miles north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Laura writes: ” As the sun rose it began as a red slit in the sky slowing blooming in to this hot pink and blue beautiful views over the Christmas lights of our neighborhood. We are blessed indeed.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn’t change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a “Lunch and Learn” meetup...
cowboystatedaily.com
Five Men Who Poached In Wyoming Are Now Banned From Hunting Nearly Everywhere Else In U.S.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As five men recently learned the hard way that Wyoming takes wildlife poaching seriously, including the potential to be banned from hunting about anywhere else in the United States. Wyoming is a member of the 48-state Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, said...
aarp.org
AARP Wyoming Offers Online Fitness Classes in 2023
AARP Wyoming will once again offer a full slate of free virtual fitness classes online in 2023. In 2022, the Wyoming virtual fitness classes resulted in over 34,000 participants taking part around the country. The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be...
Game and Fish leaders pressed on migration designation delays
Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting. “We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said at the Dec. 14 meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: December 29, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile
Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Emergency Services Getting Inundated By New iPhones That Call 911 When Skiers Fall Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It won’t exactly be a wonderful life for Wyoming first responders this winter if every time someone faceplants while skiing an emergency hotline automatically rings. Because many newer Apple devices come with an automatic “SOS” feature, there’s concern that could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Top Education Official Out; Hopes Wyomingites Don’t Politicize Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Wyoming’s schools often look like an ideological battleground, they are special and should be treasured, says a top Wyoming education official who is leaving his post next week. Chad Auer, Wyoming Department of Education deputy superintendent, told Cowboy State...
wrrnetwork.com
Nearly Half of Food Distributed by Food Bank of Wyoming Comes From Grocery Rescue Program
Beef, milk, eggs, potatoes — every day so much nutritious food that grocery stores can’t sell goes to waste, even as countless individuals and families here in Wyoming struggle to fill their pantry each week. It doesn’t have to be this way: Food Bank of Wyoming’s Grocery Rescue...
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
