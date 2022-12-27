ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 30, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Laura Deringer six miles north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Laura writes: ” As the sun rose it began as a red slit in the sky slowing blooming in to this hot pink and blue beautiful views over the Christmas lights of our neighborhood. We are blessed indeed.”
cowboystatedaily.com

Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn’t change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
aarp.org

AARP Wyoming Offers Online Fitness Classes in 2023

AARP Wyoming will once again offer a full slate of free virtual fitness classes online in 2023. In 2022, the Wyoming virtual fitness classes resulted in over 34,000 participants taking part around the country. The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be...
WyoFile

Game and Fish leaders pressed on migration designation delays

Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting. “We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said at the Dec. 14 meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me...
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: December 29, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Sheridan Media

Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired

For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
Wake Up Wyoming

The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile

Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Top Education Official Out; Hopes Wyomingites Don’t Politicize Schools

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Wyoming’s schools often look like an ideological battleground, they are special and should be treasured, says a top Wyoming education official who is leaving his post next week. Chad Auer, Wyoming Department of Education deputy superintendent, told Cowboy State...
Laramie Live

LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday

Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
