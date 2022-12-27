Read full article on original website
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
ypradio.org
Park County community report pins housing as a looming worry
A recent survey of residents in one of central Montana’s most in-demand regions found affordability and growth among the biggest concerns. The report shows the majority of respondents worry about a shortage of housing in Park County and the inability to afford the housing that is available. More than...
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
NBCMontana
Hospital district in the works for West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials are moving forward with creating the Hebgen Basin Hospital District in West Yellowstone. Gallatin County commissioners voted to approve putting the item on the ballot for the special district election on May 2, 2023. The county now has more than enough signatures for the petition...
Southwest passenger in Bozeman talks about travel 'nightmare'
Toni DeMatteis arrived at the airport in Orange County, California on Thursday, expecting easy travel when she found out her Southwest flight to Bozeman was canceled.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snowmobiler injured on Buck Ridge Trail Monday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured Monday afternoon on Buck Ridge Trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews were called out along with the Big Sky Fire Department. A search and rescue team snowmobiled out to the patient's location with an ambulance sled and took the patient to...
KULR8
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State running back, Isaiah Ifanse, has entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. Ifanse announced his move on Twitter Thursday, thanking his teammates and BobcatNation for their support. The following is a statement from Ifanse shared to his Twitter:. “I'd like to thank...
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
NBCMontana
Central Valley Fire District reports all-time high call volume
Bozeman, Mont — In Gallatin County, the Central Valley Fire District reports an all-time high in call volume. The all-hazard response team stayed busy again this year covering 200 square miles of Gallatin County. “This is a group of people that we've pushed to new levels -- not just...
New sheriff takes over in Broadwater County
At the end of this week, there will be a new top law enforcement officer in Broadwater County. Sheriff Wynn Meehan is retiring. He’ll be replaced by Nick Rauser, who was elected in November.
explorebigsky.com
Elk Crossing: A ‘population-wide perspective’
Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series looking into why elk and vehicles are colliding at unprecedented rates on the highway between Gallatin Gateway and Gallatin Canyon. This piece dives into the state’s management policies and priorities. The final installment will look at management successes and ways people and wildlife can peacefully coexist.
NBCMontana
MSU's Ifanse announces he's entering transfer portal
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse, the leading rusher in school history, announced Thursday he entered the NCAA transfer portal. He made the announcement on Twitter, while also thanking coaches, teammates, Bobcat Nation, family and friends. Ifanse becomes the second known MSU football player to enter...
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Sweet Grass Co. death investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Sweet Grass County released the names of the victims in a death investigation that began last week. The three people who died are identified as 81-year-old Gary Morton, 58-year-old Angelika Morton and 71-year-old Paul Ray. Responders found the victims at a home on Stephens...
bozemancvb.com
Bozeman's Coziest Hangouts
During the dark days of winter, it’s easy to want to curl up in a blanket at home and stay snuggled up in your warm retreat. But it’s also a good idea to get out of the house and be social during these chilly months, so we’ve gathered a list of some of Bozeman’s coziest hangouts that will recreate that feeling in the outside world.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue advises caution for snowmobilers
Bozeman, Mont — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says now's the time when they see a jump in snowmobile rescue operations. They’ve already responded to multiple calls this year. They’re advising caution for anyone adventuring in the backcountry. Experts urge folks to familiarize themselves with their...
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
NBCMontana
Sweet Grass Co. death investigation points to carbon monoxide poisoning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg says three people in Sweet Grass County died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say an investigation by the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office determined an exhaust pipe wasn't secured properly to a generator located inside the building where three people were found dead north of Reed Point.
