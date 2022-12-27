Read full article on original website
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
abc7amarillo.com
Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck, killed on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Amarillo Blvd., near Grand Street, in front of the Sundown Motel. Police said Tyrone Anderson, 53, was riding his wheelchair in the center turn lane...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
abc7amarillo.com
'Help': Suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries in neighborhood named after Beatles songs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is asking for "help" to catch assault suspects also wanted for vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood named after Beatles songs. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects broke into vehicles in the Strawberry Fields neighborhood around 1 a.m. on Tuesday....
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
KCBD
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
abc7amarillo.com
Man shot in hotel parking lot on I-40 in Amarillo, police looking for suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a hotel on I-40 in Amarillo. Police are looking for the shooter. According to police. the victim was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the WoodSpring Suites at 4601 I-40. He was taken...
abc7amarillo.com
LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
wfxrtv.com
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County...
Officials respond to reported grass fire along I-40 in Carson County
Update: (1:10 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT’s Amarillo division announced on Twitter that I-40 has reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County, after traffic was previously detoured westbound to BI-40D. Update: (1 p.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, one lane on I-40 in each direction has been opened near the Carson County line. […]
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
KFDA
I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire worked to contain a grass fire near I-40 in Carson County today. I-40 at mile marker 84 was closed, but the highway has since reopened. Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking that you avoid any...
