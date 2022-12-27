ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man in wheelchair hit by pickup truck, killed on Amarillo Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck and killed. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Amarillo Blvd., near Grand Street, in front of the Sundown Motel. Police said Tyrone Anderson, 53, was riding his wheelchair in the center turn lane...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40

For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

I-40 in Carson County reopened after grass fire

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire-Rescue along with Pantex fire and Carson County fire worked to contain a grass fire near I-40 in Carson County today. I-40 at mile marker 84 was closed, but the highway has since reopened. Potter County Fire-Rescue is asking that you avoid any...
CARSON COUNTY, TX

