New Birth to bring in New Year with Grammy Award-Winning recording artist Mali Music, Stellar Award-Winning recording artist Y’Anna Crawley

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
GRTA to hold special called board meeting Jan. 5
ATLANTA – The Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) Board will hold a special called board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, 11 a.m., at 245 Peachtree Center Ave., Marquis One, Suite 2300, Atlanta. To view agenda and options to watch remotely, visit https://www.srta.ga.gov/grta/board/. About the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
On Common Ground News
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King offers tips about NYE fireworks
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages Georgia residents to be safe when celebrating with fireworks this New Year’s Eve. Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries increased by 25%. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks and at least 9 were killed. While a majority of firework related incidents occur during Fourth of July Celebrations, a significant amount occurs during the New Year’s holiday.
Comments / 0