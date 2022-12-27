New Birth to bring in New Year with Grammy Award-Winning recording artist Mali Music, Stellar Award-Winning recording artist Y’Anna Crawley

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages Georgia residents to be safe when celebrating with fireworks this New Year’s Eve. Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries increased by 25%. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks and at least 9 were killed. While a majority of firework related incidents occur during Fourth of July Celebrations, a significant amount occurs during the New Year’s holiday.

