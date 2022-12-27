Read full article on original website
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Finland at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says first-line contributions, steady play from defense important. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (2-0-0-1), which will play its...
FOX Sports
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Adam Gajan made 27 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship. In Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Group A in the only other game of the day, Germany beat...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-3 Loss to Slovakia
While Team USA started with a strong first period in the Dec. 28 matchup against Team Slovakia, they were unfortunately not able to pull off a win. They were defeated by a score of 6-3, as they faced a few of the NHL’s top prospects and struggled to find their footing amidst penalties.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland
Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Gajan, Slovakia shut out Latvia
Mesar, Nemec score goals; Germany set to face Austria. Friday is the fifth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 5 games. Slovakia 3, Latvia 0 -- Adam Gajan (2023...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada vs. Germany
After a disappointing loss in their opener, Canada took an introspective approach to their second game. Head coach Dennis Williams chose to forego on-ice training for his team except for the goaltenders, instead, looking to focus on individual mental preparation and team video sessions. Something that defenseman Olen Zellweger credited for the win saying “We mentally reset, watched a lot of video to learn from the last game and I think we came here today prepared and executed”. For Germany, there was very little downtime after their opening loss to Sweden in a game that could have just as easily been a win.
NHL
WJC: Flyers Prospect Update
Upset outcomes, especially in preliminary round games, are hardly unusual at the IIHF World Junior Championships. That has certainly been the case so far at the 2022-23 tournament in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Already, with the first three days of round-robin group play, there have been some...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. bounces back against Switzerland
Canada scores 11, shuts out Austria; Sweden edges Czechia in OT. Thursday is the fourth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 4 games. United States 5, Switzerland 1 --...
