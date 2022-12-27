Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU (12/31/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Game day is finally here. It’s been a long wait for Michigan vs. TCU, allowing the anticipation to build for the first-ever meeting between the programs. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The stakes are high. The matchup comes in the Fiesta Bowl, part of this...
FOX Sports
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD
It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
MLive.com
Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
MLive.com
Michigan QB Alan Bowman will try to win a national title, then transfer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Alan Bowman ascended the stairs to the second floor of Schembechler Hall and knocked on a door that was already open. The player/coach relationship has elements of child/parent and employee/boss. Bowman was a bit nervous approaching Jim Harbaugh’s office. The head coach was sitting at his...
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
MLive.com
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
247Sports
Juwan Howard takes blame as Michigan basketball loses to CMU, drops to 7-5: 'It starts with me'
Michigan and head coach Juwan Howard are stumbling into Big Ten play after the Wolverines dropped to 7-5 on Friday with a brutal 63-61 upset loss to a 5-8 Central Michigan team at home. After the game, Howard critiqued his team’s lack of intensity against the Chippewas but said that Michigan’s recent struggles ultimately fall on him.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Mike Morris’ health status, Mazi Smith, and more
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It was another busy day here in the greater Phoenix arena as Michigan and TCU prepare to clash in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. Both teams met with the media again on Wednesday. We spoke to Michigan’s key defensive players and co-defensive coordinators Jesse Minter and...
MLive.com
Rebounding continues to be a problem for Michigan after loss to Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Michigan will have plenty of things to work on before the Wolverines return to the court New Year’s Day against Maryland. Rebounding will be at the top of the list. The Wolverines’ performance off the glass was a glaring weakness Thursday in a 63-61 home...
MLive.com
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Buffalo (12/30/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
The holidays are over and Michigan State has one final non-conference tuneup before it jumps into its quest for a Big Ten title. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (8-4) vs. Buffalo (6-6) When: 6 p.m. Where: Breslin Center,...
MLive.com
NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
MLive.com
Michigan State preparing for return of Malik Hall this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State spent the first week of its season beating one top-five team and playing another to the final possession. Now, after a month-plus of playing shorthanded, the Spartans could be in position to get back to playing at that level. Spartans senior forward Malik Hall...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Malik Hall provides a lift in return from injury
EAST LANSING – Malik Hall admits he doesn’t yet have the explosiveness he typically plays with and finds himself hesitant at times to jump into scrums to go for rebounds. But as returns from injuries go, Hall’s on Friday was a strong one.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
MLive.com
Slow start dooms Grand Rapids Northview in first loss of season
FERNDALE - A slow start was too much for Grand Rapids Northview on Friday night. The Wildcats went more than seven minutes before scoring their first points against Cass Tech, and they were unable to crack double digits until the second half on the way to a 59-42 defeat in the 27th annual Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.
Comments / 0