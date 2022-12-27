ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FOX Sports

Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD

It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MLive.com

Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan QB Alan Bowman will try to win a national title, then transfer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Alan Bowman ascended the stairs to the second floor of Schembechler Hall and knocked on a door that was already open. The player/coach relationship has elements of child/parent and employee/boss. Bowman was a bit nervous approaching Jim Harbaugh’s office. The head coach was sitting at his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. TCU prediction & expert picks - 2022 NCAAF Fiesta Bowl

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The break between the end of the college football regular season and the College Football Playoff always feels like forever, but now all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State preparing for return of Malik Hall this week

EAST LANSING – Michigan State spent the first week of its season beating one top-five team and playing another to the final possession. Now, after a month-plus of playing shorthanded, the Spartans could be in position to get back to playing at that level. Spartans senior forward Malik Hall...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Slow start dooms Grand Rapids Northview in first loss of season

FERNDALE - A slow start was too much for Grand Rapids Northview on Friday night. The Wildcats went more than seven minutes before scoring their first points against Cass Tech, and they were unable to crack double digits until the second half on the way to a 59-42 defeat in the 27th annual Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

