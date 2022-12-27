ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

hamlethub.com

Celebrate our town's youngest artists while supporting Ridgefield Intensive Special Education

2 Blue Hens Art Room in Ridgefield invites you to celebrate our town’s youngest artists at an exhibit at RPAC gallery on Main Street on Sunday, January 15th, from 3-5pm. Featuring the works of budding artists as young as one year old, the show titled “Anything But A Paintbrush” will support the Ridgefield Intensive Special Education (RISE) program at Barlow Mountain and Farmingville Elementary School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk

Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Athena's Boutique Shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Athena's Boutique...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Ridgefield Drive Ur Car Service

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Ridgefield Drive...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

The Push To Complete Vital East End Development

The City Council Tuesday night is expected to vote on a resolution to help finance completion of a key East End development along Stratford Avenue that includes a grocery store, health care facility and restaurant. Local developer Anthony Stewart’s Honey Locust Square project has stalled as a result of price...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Custom Cakes by Flour

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Custom Cakes...
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in November 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attic Fire

2022-12-29@3:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Assistant Fire Chief Cronin told me that there way an attic fire on Poplar Street (near Fairfield Avenue). He said the occupants had evacuated prior to the firefighter’s arrival. Four handlines were used to battle the blaze which was contained in the attic. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

