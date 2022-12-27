Read full article on original website
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
New York may ban retail pet salesRaj guleriaManhattan, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
mainepublic.org
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
hamlethub.com
Celebrate our town's youngest artists while supporting Ridgefield Intensive Special Education
2 Blue Hens Art Room in Ridgefield invites you to celebrate our town’s youngest artists at an exhibit at RPAC gallery on Main Street on Sunday, January 15th, from 3-5pm. Featuring the works of budding artists as young as one year old, the show titled “Anything But A Paintbrush” will support the Ridgefield Intensive Special Education (RISE) program at Barlow Mountain and Farmingville Elementary School.
hamlethub.com
COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk
Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Athena's Boutique Shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Athena's Boutique...
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
hamlethub.com
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Tax Collector to manage the Tax Office
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Tax Collector to manage the Tax Office. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary is commensurate with experience. This position supervises revenue collection activities and is responsible for billing and collecting all current and delinquent tax revenues.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Ridgefield Drive Ur Car Service
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Ridgefield Drive...
ctexaminer.com
Hispanic Community Rallies as Greenwich Man Still Free After Hit-and-Run Deaths in Stamford
That is the message from members of Stamford’s Hispanic community who walked from city hall to police headquarters Wednesday evening calling for justice in the hit-and-run deaths of Giovani Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano. Both were 25-year-old Stamford residents killed Dec. 3 at Washington Boulevard and Main Street...
onlyinbridgeport.com
The Push To Complete Vital East End Development
The City Council Tuesday night is expected to vote on a resolution to help finance completion of a key East End development along Stratford Avenue that includes a grocery store, health care facility and restaurant. Local developer Anthony Stewart’s Honey Locust Square project has stalled as a result of price...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield HamletHub's Twenty-two Most Read Stories of 2022, Topping It Off Is SPHERE's The Greatest Showman!
Joyful anticipation of what’s to come, and appreciation for what was, mixed with some good-riddance join forces as 2022 comes to a close. The New Year is a time of celebration and reflection. Thank you for reading, commenting, and submitting stories (and trusting us to tell them). Here, we...
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Custom Cakes by Flour
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Custom Cakes...
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in November 2021 and the most...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Attic Fire
2022-12-29@3:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Assistant Fire Chief Cronin told me that there way an attic fire on Poplar Street (near Fairfield Avenue). He said the occupants had evacuated prior to the firefighter’s arrival. Four handlines were used to battle the blaze which was contained in the attic. There were no reported injuries.
