5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
A new entertainment spot is opening in the heart of Lapeer
LAPEER, MI — Christina and Christopher Herr are turning their hobby of collecting pinball machines and nostalgic arcade games into a new entertainment business in downtown Lapeer. Axecadia, expected to open in spring 2023, will feature axe throwing, pinball machines, nostalgic arcade games, seating for drinks, light concessions, board...
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again
It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
Authorities block two lanes on SB Woodward in response to condo fire in Bloomfield Hills
Authorities warned traffic will be slow moving along Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills as crews work to control a fire that broke out at a condominium late Friday morning.
New Texas Roadhouse opening in Fenton, official confirms
FENTON, MI - A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is opening in Fenton on Silver Parkway. The 8,039 square foot building had a site plan review approved on Sept. 22 at the address 18555 Silver Parkway, with construction starting last week.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
downriversundaytimes.com
Melvindale declines land offer from church
MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
