The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MIDLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

A new entertainment spot is opening in the heart of Lapeer

LAPEER, MI — Christina and Christopher Herr are turning their hobby of collecting pinball machines and nostalgic arcade games into a new entertainment business in downtown Lapeer. Axecadia, expected to open in spring 2023, will feature axe throwing, pinball machines, nostalgic arcade games, seating for drinks, light concessions, board...
LAPEER, MI
abc12.com

Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again

It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Melvindale declines land offer from church

MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
MELVINDALE, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

