ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

AAA: Millions of Americans hit the roads for the worst travel day of the year

By Monique John via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9jBv_0jvzmg2o00

AAA released a report Tuesday deeming it the worst travel day of the year, noting the influx of people on the road amid the holiday season.

Drivers are being warned of the delays in and around major transit areas; the roads are expected to be congested into Tuesday night.

Commuters along I-95 confirmed the roads have been congested but noted that the worst of the traffic jams happened Monday night into Tuesday morning. Travelers said the traffic has been affecting their holiday plans.

Christal Caso of Florida said she's been feeling the crunch on her holiday plans because of all the delays.

Caso has been driving from Florida to Canada and back so she can spend time with her granddaughter. She said her drive north on Christmas Eve was easy but going back has been trying. Her family started driving at 5 p.m. on Monday in New York and didn't reach Pennsylvania until 3 A.m. Tuesday, eating up precious time with her grandchild.

"We've only got so many days together now," Caso said. "(T)hat took at least two to three days; it's taken off of our time with her."

Another traveler, Raymond Muhula from Maryland, pointed out a silver lining. The congestion on the roads means people can be with their loved ones again after the pandemic. He said he doesn't mind dealing with the traffic to see his family because he lost family and friends during the height of COVID-19.

"Families lost loved ones, people lost their jobs, so it's just some huge blessings to be here now after the reality of the pandemic. People didn't bury their dead, Muhula said. "Why would you not be joyful that you are able to be on the road even if there is a lot of traffic and canceled flights."

Evan Revak of Virginia said he's had an easier time on the road, driving from Charleston to D.C. with his dogs. He said he usually flies to California to see his parents but wanted to change things up. Driving this year has been easier than flying, and he says he can afford more things on his shopping list because of the lowered gas prices:

"I bought my parents some nice gifts, I bought these two (dogs) some nice treats, as well...hopefully (I) will be able to save some money just to do some traveling," he said.

AAA said more than 100 million Americans are projected to be driving to their holiday destinations this season and 2 million more Americans are projected to be driving for the holidays this year than in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful U.S. Train Trips To Experience In 2023

When it comes to travel, getting there is supposed to be half the fun. But what if getting there is the whole point? In 2023 it can be, with our curated list of the most beautiful train trips in the United States. Whether you’re going near or far, prefer a quick trip or a long journey, or just want to see some jaw-dropping American landscapes — we’ve got you covered below, in no specific order. All aboard.
COLORADO STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
travelawaits.com

24 Most Popular Beach Vacation Rentals In The U.S. (2022)

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beach vacations have the unique ability to awaken our inner children, no matter our age. The beach is the perfect setting for a romantic getaway, a relaxing large family reunion, or as a respite from the cold winter weather. Florida, California, and Hawaii are probably the first places you consider, but don’t sleep on the lesser-known sandy beaches of Alabama, New Jersey, and the Oregon coast. TravelAwaits readers were busy traveling this year, and these beautiful beach homes were their favorites. It’s time to mix yourself a piña colada and book your own sandy getaway in 2023!
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023

The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy