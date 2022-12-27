Big fire across the border destroys businesses

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico.

The fire happened this morning around 2 a.m. in Downtown San Luis.

It took nearly eight hours for the fire department to control the blaze.

"Some businesses were burned entirely and 2 others received partial damages," said Jose Arrizon, San Luis, Mexico Fire Commander.

Thankfully no one died and no injuries were reported.

The State District Attorney will take over the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

